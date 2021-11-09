UBC In The News
This interactive map shows the life expectancy in your neighbourhood compared to others in Vancouver
Media featured a map created as part of a new UBC-led study that shows life expectancy averages by neighbourhood. Lead author Jessica Yu, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
CTV, Narcity, The Tyee, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen
Rethinking academic conferencing for a carbon-constrained world
University Affairs mentioned a 2018 case study from UBC’s geography department that found about one-third of the university’s emissions were related to air travel, and only a small fraction of people were responsible for the majority of those emissions.
University Affairs
Crews arrive with heavy machinery to clear hoarder home in Koreatown
Dr. Christiana Bratiotis, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, says hoarding often stems from trauma, and part of that trauma causes people to affix value to everything they collect.
CBS Los Angeles
Edward Rogers say 'no joy' in events leading to court battle over company
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law and director of UBC’s Centre for Business Law, commented on the B.C. Supreme Court ruling over the legitimacy of the Rogers Communications board.
The Canadian Press via CP24, The Star, CityNews, Vancouver is Awesome, CHEK News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
Indigenous veterans in B.C. call for recognition, more support on their day of remembrance
Dr. Richard Vedan, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of social work, was quoted about how the earliest Indigenous people to serve in Canada’s military were not recognized as citizens.
CBC
Adjusting to the end of daylight savings time
UBC nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall spoke about the health effects of the end of daylight savings time.
CTV Morning Live, Global via MSN
Racial bullying in schools result of ‘whitewashed history’
New Canadian Media mentioned a recent study conducted by Angus Reid Institute in partnership with UBC that revealed half of Canadian youth witness ethnic racial bullying at their school. UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu said while more diversity would presumably invite fewer incidents of racism, it’s important to look at how the history of multiculturalism and thus of racism in this country is being taught.
New Canadian Media
Expert tips for beating the SAD and winter blues in Vancouver
Dr. Raymond Lam, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, offered advice on how to combat seasonal affective disorder.
Vancouver is Awesome
Are you at risk for prostate cancer? Everything you need to know to stay healthy
Yahoo asked Dr. Scott Tyldesley, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of radiation oncology, about prostate cancer.
Yahoo
High-profile breakthrough cases trigger vaccine misinformation
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says addressing the issue of misinformation stemming from breakthrough cases is increasingly important because as more people get vaccinated, more cases will occur in the vaccinated population.
AFP via France 24, International Business Times, Express Tribune, Japan Times, The Star (Malaysia), Yahoo, MSN
UBC Okanagan develops alternative COVID-19 testing for third-world countries
Dr. Mohamed Shehata, a professor of computer science at UBCO, was interviewed about his software that can quickly and easily detect COVID-19 using chest X-ray images.
Global
B.C. to ban mink farms, citing concerns of new COVID-19 variants
Dr. Jan Hajek, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on the mink-associated strain of COVID-19.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen
The good, the bad and the incongruous at the Rome G20
Dr. Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science and the Konwakai Chair in Japanese Research at UBC, discussed the Rome G20 summit.
East Asia Forum
The Pope’s visit should remind the Canadian Catholic leadership of its responsibility to Indigenous peoples
Dr. Michael W. Higgins, president of St. Mark’s and Corpus Christi Colleges at UBC, says Pope Francis’s visit to Canada will be an opportunity to promote healing and to restore shattered trust.
Globe and Mail
Best universities in Canada for arts and humanities degrees 2022
UBC is one of the best universities for arts and humanities degrees in Canada, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
Environment Canada confirms low-grade tornado hit Vancouver over the weekend
Media reported on the tornado that passed over UBC on Saturday.
CBC, Global, CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Weather Network, Yahoo, Daily Hive, The Canadian Press via CP24, National Post, The Star
UBC professor’s Mother Tree research branches out to bestselling book, movie deal
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about how her life and research is gaining the attention of Hollywood.
The Canadian Press via Global, CTV, Globe and Mail, National Observer, The Star
UBC implements first fall reading break after years of student campaigning about mental health concerns
UBC is implementing a three-day fall reading break for the first time this year, from Nov. 10 to 12.
CBC, Daily Hive
Extending scholarship to oral traditions through podcasting
Maclean’s featured a new podcast by Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a UBC professor of critical Indigenous studies and English language and literatures.
Maclean’s