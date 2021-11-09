UBC In The News

This interactive map shows the life expectancy in your neighbourhood compared to others in Vancouver

Media featured a map created as part of a new UBC-led study that shows life expectancy averages by neighbourhood. Lead author Jessica Yu, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
Rethinking academic conferencing for a carbon-constrained world

University Affairs mentioned a 2018 case study from UBC’s geography department that found about one-third of the university’s emissions were related to air travel, and only a small fraction of people were responsible for the majority of those emissions.
Glenn Youngkin's Virginia victory a 'grim warning' for democrats ahead of midterms

UBC political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk gave comments about the 2021 Virginia governor election results.
Crews arrive with heavy machinery to clear hoarder home in Koreatown

Dr. Christiana Bratiotis, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, says hoarding often stems from trauma, and part of that trauma causes people to affix value to everything they collect.
Edward Rogers say 'no joy' in events leading to court battle over company

Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law and director of UBC’s Centre for Business Law, commented on the B.C. Supreme Court ruling over the legitimacy of the Rogers Communications board.
Indigenous veterans in B.C. call for recognition, more support on their day of remembrance

Dr. Richard Vedan, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of social work, was quoted about how the earliest Indigenous people to serve in Canada’s military were not recognized as citizens.
Adjusting to the end of daylight savings time

UBC nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall spoke about the health effects of the end of daylight savings time.
Racial bullying in schools result of ‘whitewashed history’

New Canadian Media mentioned a recent study conducted by Angus Reid Institute in partnership with UBC that revealed half of Canadian youth witness ethnic racial bullying at their school. UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu said while more diversity would presumably invite fewer incidents of racism, it’s important to look at how the history of multiculturalism and thus of racism in this country is being taught.
Expert tips for beating the SAD and winter blues in Vancouver

Dr. Raymond Lam, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, offered advice on how to combat seasonal affective disorder.
Are you at risk for prostate cancer? Everything you need to know to stay healthy

Yahoo asked Dr. Scott Tyldesley, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of radiation oncology, about prostate cancer.
5 ways to sort substance from spin in climate politics

CBC asked UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison how to sort substance from spin in climate politics and how to hold politicians accountable.
High-profile breakthrough cases trigger vaccine misinformation

Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says addressing the issue of misinformation stemming from breakthrough cases is increasingly important because as more people get vaccinated, more cases will occur in the vaccinated population.
UBC Okanagan develops alternative COVID-19 testing for third-world countries

Dr. Mohamed Shehata, a professor of computer science at UBCO, was interviewed about his software that can quickly and easily detect COVID-19 using chest X-ray images.
B.C. to ban mink farms, citing concerns of new COVID-19 variants

Dr. Jan Hajek, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on the mink-associated strain of COVID-19.
The good, the bad and the incongruous at the Rome G20

Dr. Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science and the Konwakai Chair in Japanese Research at UBC, discussed the Rome G20 summit.
The Pope’s visit should remind the Canadian Catholic leadership of its responsibility to Indigenous peoples

Dr. Michael W. Higgins, president of St. Mark’s and Corpus Christi Colleges at UBC, says Pope Francis’s visit to Canada will be an opportunity to promote healing and to restore shattered trust.
Best universities in Canada for arts and humanities degrees 2022

UBC is one of the best universities for arts and humanities degrees in Canada, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.
Environment Canada confirms low-grade tornado hit Vancouver over the weekend

Media reported on the tornado that passed over UBC on Saturday.
UBC professor’s Mother Tree research branches out to bestselling book, movie deal

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about how her life and research is gaining the attention of Hollywood.
UBC implements first fall reading break after years of student campaigning about mental health concerns

UBC is implementing a three-day fall reading break for the first time this year, from Nov. 10 to 12.
Extending scholarship to oral traditions through podcasting

Maclean’s featured a new podcast by Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a UBC professor of critical Indigenous studies and English language and literatures.
