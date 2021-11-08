UBC In The News
The benefits of living close to greenspace
Ingrid Jarvis, a PhD candidate at the faculty of forestry, discussed her study that connects greenspace and child development.
CTV Morning Live
Pacific white-sided dolphins play with local population of orcas in B.C.
Vancouver is Awesome featured drone footage of Pacific white-sided dolphins swimming with the southern resident orcas. Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC, was interviewed.
Vancouver is Awesome via Castanet
How Ted Rogers's preoccupation with family control planted seeds for the turmoil in his empire
Dr. Camden Hutchison, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the internal struggles at Rogers Communications Inc.
CBC, CBC The National, The Star
‘Social jetlag’: How daylight saving time can impact our health
UBC nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall spoke about the impact of daylight saving time on our health.
Global
Farm and Food: Mother Nature doesn’t do ‘net zero’
Dr. William Rees, a professor emeritus of ecology at UBC, was quoted about how human enterprise is in a precarious state of “ecological overshoot” propelled by excessive economic activity and growing populations. He said that real change is net reversal everything, not net zero anything, and will require dramatic change.
The Hawk Eye via Yahoo
5 ways to sort substance from spin in climate politics
CBC asked UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison how to sort substance from spin in climate politics and how to hold politicians accountable.
CBC
Instead of writing big cheques to fight climate change, billionaires should just pay taxes: environmentalist
UBC geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey says the climate crisis should not depend on the charity of billionaires, and governments need to set up proper taxation systems to make sure billionaires pay their fair share.
CBC
Youth and action on climate change
UBC student Marina Melanidis spoke about how university students can effect change.
CBC Early Edition (5:35 mark)
How these two key takeaways from COP26 could affect B.C.
Global spoke to UBC’s COP26 delegates Dr. Walter Mérida, Temitope Onifade and Dr. Kathryn Harrison about why COP26 is crucial and why B.C. should be paying attention.
Global
Big Oil reaches for net zero
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business says the burden of achieving a 40 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 falls heavily on the oil and gas sector.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Alaska Highway News
Exercise caution, compassion regarding religious exemptions from workplace vaccine mandates: experts
Dr. Rumee Ahmed, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Theology and Ethics in UBC’s department of Asian studies, gave comments in an article about religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination.
CBC
Don't sideline fish and the ocean at COP26
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about the importance of ocean issues in drafting climate policies.
Euronews via Indian Nation
We must ban anti-satellite weapons testing to stop space from becoming a minefield
Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law, and Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in Planetary Astronomy discussed the necessary first step in preventing debris in low Earth orbit.
Globe and Mail
When will climate justice be served?
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall discussed climate justice.
National Observer
Learning from COVID-19 for B.C.’s climate emergency response
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard discussed various wins in COVID-19 recovery and climate action. He wrote that COVID-19 demonstrates that massive change is possible on the ground, with substantial side benefits if well planned.
Georgia Straight
Yes, we can save B.C. from the worst wildfires — here's how
Dr. Kira Hoffman and Dr. Lori Daniels at UBC’s faculty of forestry discussed the best ways to protect B.C. forests from fire.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Castanet, Pique Newsmagazine, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen
Are you a distressed student? Here’s how therapy dogs can help
UBCO education professor Dr. John-Tyler Binfet wrote an article about his research that examined the best way to interact with dogs in our lives.
The Conversation via Yahoo
At UBC’s wine library, every bottle tells a story
Montecristo Magazine featured the UBC Wine Library and quoted former director of UBC’s Wine Research Centre Dr. Hennie van Vuuren and associate director Dr. Simone Castellarin.
Montecristo Magazine
Province honours work in community safety, crime prevention including Chilliwack podcaster Aaron Pete
Fraser Valley News featured Aaron Pete, a UBC student at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, who received the 2021 Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award in the emerging leader category.
Fraser Valley News