Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash

Photo: Alexas_Fotos /Unsplash

UBC experts on Daylight Saving Time

Media Advisories

Nov 4, 2021    |   For more information, contact Collins Maina

UBC experts are available to comment on Daylight Saving Time.

Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
Cell: 604-649-3567
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health concerns related to seasonal time changes
  • Tips for adjusting to seasonal time change

Dr. Raymond Lam (he/him)
Professor, Department of Psychiatry, and BC Leadership Chair in Depression Research
Email: r.lam@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Seasonal affective disorder and winter depression
  • Problems related to Daylight Saving Time

Find other stories about: , , , , , , , ,

Contact

Collins Maina
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-802-0779
Email: collins.maina@ubc.ca