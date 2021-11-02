UBC expanding presence in Surrey with $70M land acquisition University News

University acquires three-acre property near Surrey Memorial Hospital

The University of British Columbia is expanding its presence south of the Fraser River with the $70-million purchase of a property in Surrey.

UBC Properties Trust has acquired a 135,000-square-foot property—currently home to the Grace Hanin Community Church—at the intersection of King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway. The site, which is located close to SkyTrain, Surrey Memorial Hospital and other community amenities, is anticipated to be a combination of residential and commercial space which will generate revenue to enable the construction of dedicated academic facilities.

The acquisition of the Surrey site supports the achievement of a key commitment in UBC’s strategic plan to work with partners on the development of the university’s regional presence, as well as providing an exciting opportunity to improve access to post-secondary education in the Fraser region.

UBC already has a significant presence south of the Fraser, with nearly 3,500 students, 750 faculty and staff, and thousands of alumni who call Surrey home. The university has numerous partnerships within the city of Surrey and other regional partners around urban design, sustainability, health technology and innovation, data science, traffic safety, K-12 education, immigrant settlement and more.

Together with Fraser Health, First Nations Health Authority and the Government of B.C., UBC trains health students and medical residents in the Fraser region. Every year, more than 4,900 health student and medical resident rotations take place in hospitals, primary care settings and clinics across the Fraser, where learners train alongside world-class clinical faculty in areas such as family practice, emergency medicine, midwifery and other specializations. About 200 students in nursing also undertake their training in Fraser Health, while about 100 pharmaceutical science students take part in placements at 57 sites in the Fraser region.

Next year, the university will begin consultation with Surrey and Fraser Valley communities, along with engaging in important dialogue with Indigenous leaders and communities. UBC students, faculty, clinical faculty and staff engagement will also get underway on regional and academic programming needs in order to determine the future vision for the site.

More information regarding the community consultation process will be shared in the coming months.

Quotes:

Santa J. Ono, UBC President and Vice-Chancellor —

“UBC is committed to creating welcoming spaces that advance innovation and collaboration and respond to community and regional needs—and this new site demonstrates this. We look forward to working with the City of Surrey, Fraser Health, First Nations Health Authority and regional partners to uncover the many exciting possibilities that this new project holds for the Surrey community and Fraser Valley, as well as UBC students, faculty and staff.”

Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training —

“I am thrilled to see that UBC is expanding its presence in Surrey. This project gives more opportunities for British Columbians to access post-secondary education and skills training in the fast-growing Fraser region. I look forward to working with the university and regional partners on developing the future vision for the site.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley —

“I am pleased to see UBC make this investment in North Surrey, signaling the strength of our diverse community in which research and innovation can thrive. I am confident that Surrey will continue to attract the brightest talents from across the region and across the world. The university’s efforts in initiating consultation with Fraser Valley and Indigenous communities are putting this expansion on the right track.”

Doug McCallum, Mayor of Surrey —

“The $70 million land investment by UBC is another indicator of Surrey’s rising prominence in the region. The property is strategically located close to rapid transit and Surrey Memorial Hospital making it an ideal location for UBC to build a strong presence in Surrey and south of the Fraser. I welcome UBC’s new development in Surrey, and I look forward to seeing this project completed as quickly as possible.”

Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre —

“This is an excellent investment by UBC and will help thousands of students from Surrey and south of the Fraser get access to valuable post-secondary education in an accessible and transit-friendly location.”