UBC In The News
Uneven attention hampers the drive to control infectious diseases
Nature quoted UBC gastroenterology professor Dr. Bruce Vallance about his research that suggests fasting may help to protect us from inflammatory responses and bacterial infection.
Nature
UBCO study finds vapers trying to quit due to early adverse health effects
A new study led by Dr. Laura Struik, a professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, found that most young people trying to quit vaping are doing so because of early adverse health effects.
Global
New Disaster preparedness app coming to Vancouver Island
Media interviewed Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, about his new app that aims to help communities create preparedness, communication, evacuation and on-the-day emergency response plans for local hazards and potential disasters.
Cortes Current, Black Press Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Prince George Citizen
Mental-health professionals are trying to figure out how to talk about the climate.
Naomi Klein, a professor of climate justice in UBC’s department of geography, was quoted about climate grief and activism.
The Cut
Even with ongoing power struggle, Rogers deal is still worth it for Shaw: experts
Dr. Kai Li, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Busines, commented on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
The Canadian Press via The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique Newsmagazine, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo
Canada's climate strategy ahead of COP 26
Dr. Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed what Canada needs to do to meet its climate objectives.
CBC BC Today (25:25 mark)
New Zealand looks to reform zoning in cities. Could a similar move help ease B.C.’s housing crisis?
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster and Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, were quoted in an article about New Zealand’s new housing reforms to put an end to single-family zoning in its five biggest cities.
Global via MSN
What is COP26? A guide to the Glasgow climate talks – the world’s most consequential environment conference
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments about Canada’s climate change plans.
Globe and Mail
Inside the mental health crisis facing college and university students
UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins says about 70 per cent of mental disorders first arise in adolescence and young adulthood, which coincides with students’ arrival on campus and often their departure from home.
Walrus
Mother grizzly bear, 3 cubs killed by train in Kootenays
UBCO wildlife scientist Dr. Clayton Lamb discussed the mortality rate for grizzly bears in the Elk Valley.
Castanet, Black Press Media via North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
South Korea’s deepening social fractures amid COVID-19 success
UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien and political science graduate Yoo-jung Lee wrote an opinion piece on the rise in social fragmentation in South Korea during COVID-19.
East Asia Forum
An inside look at the 26th UN Climate Change conference
Anjali Appadurai, climate justice lead at Sierra Club BC, mentioned a webinar presented by the UBC Sustainability Initiative, Sierra Club BC and West Coast Environmental Law, which aims to take a deep dive into the world of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show
MOA at UBC appoints Dr. Susan Rowley as director
The Museum of Anthropology at UBC has appointed Dr. Susan Rowley to a three-year term as director.
Georgia Straight