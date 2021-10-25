UBC In The News
Improving access to rural healthcare
Dr. Dave Snadden, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, discussed his new research that aims at engaging communities to better understand the needs of rural healthcare in B.C.
CBC Daybreak North
Children living near green spaces show better overall development, B.C. study suggests
Researchers in UBC’s faculty of forestry and faculty of medicine looked at the link between lifetime exposure to greenspace and early childhood development and the effects of air pollution and noise. Study author Ingrid Jarvis, a PhD candidate at the faculty of forestry, was interviewed.
CTV, CTV News Vancouver at 6 (12:30 mark), MSN, Education News Canada, News Talk 1010
‘Bring It On’: Mom fights son for control of Canada mobile giant
Dr. Kai Li, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Busines, commented on internal struggles at Rogers Communications Inc.
Bloomberg (subscription) via BNN Bloomberg, Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen
Canada’s climate questions
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner spoke about what he is hoping to hear from the federal government on commitments related to oil and gas and what Canada has to do to meet climate goals.
CBC The House (1:53 mark)
‘These diseases are now vaccine preventable’: the parallels between polio and COVID-19
Dr. Birinder Narang, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family medicine, was quoted about the success of the polio vaccines.
Global
COVID-19: B.C. lifting restrictions but not everyone ready to resume usual gatherings
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, people should expect a range of reactions when inviting someone over for dinner because the lack of regular contact with people after nearly two years will have impacted some people’s mental health.
The Canadian Press via Global, National Post, The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Container congestion in Vancouver a sign of global supply chain chaos
Dr. Trevor Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the surge in volume and changes in shipping patterns during the pandemic.
CBC
SAD plus COVID: A bit of light and a bit of exercise can make all the difference
A Vancouver Sun story on seasonal depression highlighted UBC experts Dr. Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and a professor at the school of kinesiology, and Dr. Raymond Lam, a professor and B.C. leadership chair in depression research at UBC.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Healthing
Peatland folklore lent us will-o-the-wisps and jack-o-lanterns, and can inspire climate action today
Dr. Derek Gladwin, a professor in the department of language and literacy education and sustainability fellow with the Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability at UBC, discussed the impact of peatlands on climate change.
The Conversation
B.C. program wants you to help tackle the climate crisis — on your street
CBC featured the Cool ‘Hood Champs program, a neighbourhood-based climate change initiative that aims to teach people how to create their own climate action plans. Cheryl Ng and Dr. Stephen Sheppard at UBC’s faculty of forestry were interviewed.
CBC via Yahoo
UBC forestry experts to attend UN Climate Conference
UBC forestry professor Dr. Terry Sunderland was interviewed about attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. He will be addressing Canada’s role in forest management and how things have changed in the last 18 months.
CTV News Vancouver at 6
Winnipeg street named for first Indian-born Canadian elected to Legislature
Global reported that there’s a street in northwest Winnipeg named after Dr. Gulzar Cheema, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family practice, who was the first Indian-born Canadian to be elected to a Legislative Assembly in the country.
Global