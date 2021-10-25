Children living near green spaces show better overall development, B.C. study suggests

Researchers in UBC’s faculty of forestry and faculty of medicine looked at the link between lifetime exposure to greenspace and early childhood development and the effects of air pollution and noise. Study author Ingrid Jarvis, a PhD candidate at the faculty of forestry, was interviewed.

