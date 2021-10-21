UBC In The News
Under the CGI? Scientists use virtual reality to get people to care more about oceans
Dr. Colette Wabnitz, a research associate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was mentioned for her research on using virtual reality to foster ocean empathy.
CBC The Current
A few idealistic Canadians are trying to replant the world’s forests with flying machines
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes commented on the idea of planting a diverse forest using drones and tree seed pods.
Washington Post (subscription)
8 TikTok accounts to follow if you're tired of COVID misinformation
Mashable mentioned Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, in an article featuring TikTok accounts that share information about COVID-19.
Mashable
Climate Change Panel: COP26
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and Canada’s commitment to climate change.
CBC Early Edition
Officials investigating after vandalism at Lake Country washrooms
Dr. Michael Zajko, an internet policy expert at UBCO, says the recent trend of vandalism in Lake District could be connected to young people’s desire for recognition from their peers.
Global
Vancouver mayor re-announces affordable housing program for middle-class families
Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, gave comments about a new proposal by Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart, which aims to create more affordable homes for middle-class families.
CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome
Could New Zealand's radical new housing law help Canada curb its skyrocketing real estate prices?
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster commented on New Zealand’s new housing reforms.
National Post
False Creek South plan accelerates development debate
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, commented on the False Creek South development plan.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Meet the education academics reimagining how math is taught
University Affairs spoke to UBC education professor Dr. Cynthia Nicol about taking a humanistic approach to teaching K-12 math. The article also mentioned UBC’s Indigenous Math Education Network.
University Affairs
Victoria unveils changes to information and privacy legislation
Jennifer Burns, associate vice-president, information technology and chief information officer, commented on proposed changes to information and privacy legislation.
Business in Vancouver
Vancouver wants to end classroom inequality. But what about mini schools?
UBC education professor Dr. Jason Ellis gave comments about the exclusivity of mini schools — an enrichment program for students who want an academic challenge, to learn with like-minded peers and pursue specific passions.
The Tyee