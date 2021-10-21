Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC climate experts and COP26 delegates

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) climate change conference is taking place from October 31 to November 12. UBC conference delegates as well as UBC climate, environment and sustainability experts are available to comment.

UBC COP26 delegation

Juan Jose Alava (he/him)

Research associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Faculty of Science

Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English and Spanish

Climate change and ocean pollution (foodweb bioaccumulation of pollutants exacerbated by climate change) with risk implications and equity considerations on coastal communities.

Eman Alsulaiti (إيمان السليطي) (she/her)

Undergraduate student, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies

Email: eeman@student.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish

Sustainable development goal 4

European Green Deal, Qatar, youth empowerment, sustainability

Max Cohen (he/him)

PhD candidate, Department of Geography

Tel: 778-887-7362

Email: max.cohen.ubc@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Just transition, climate policy, and Glasgow

Dr. Robert Godin (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry

Email: robert.godin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Energy, in particular, solar energy

Carbon dioxide utilization, sustainability and water purification

Prof. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and energy, climate change

Environmental politics, environmental policy

Dr. Walter Mérida (he/him)

Senior Faculty Advisor to the President and Vice-Chancellor,

Associate Dean, Research and Industry Partnerships, Faculty of Applied Science,

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Tel: 604-822-4189

Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish, Italian

UBC sustainability research and initiatives

Clean energy opportunities for B.C.

Sustainable energy systems, low carbon fuels, hydrogen and clean energy

Temitope Onifade (he/him)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: temitope@onifade.org

Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Climate policy and justice under the Paris Agreement

Canada’s climate governance framework

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Blue economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics

Marine biodiversity, ocean conservation

Juvarya Veltkamp (she/her)

Director, Canada Climate Law Initiative

Email: veltkamp@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Urdu, Hindi

Climate change, climate risk, green economy, net zero transition

Sustainable cities, green buildings, economic development, climate governance/law

Climate/environment

Prof. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environmental and energy topics, particularly the integration of renewable energy sources into our electricity grid and the electrification of mobility

Dr. Peter Arcese

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-350-9295

Email: peter.arcese@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Uses advanced computer planning tools and global citizen science and spatial data to design conservation plans capable of enhancing restoring biodiversity, sequestering atmospheric carbon, and enhancing local livelihoods

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment & Sustainability

Canada Research Chair in Rewilding and Social-Ecological Transformation

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Social and economic transitions and transformations

Relationships between climate change, water, food, biodiversity

Dr. William Cheung

Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Canada Research Chair in Ocean Sustainability and Global Change

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Biodiversity

Impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependent human communities

Climate solutions for the ocean and fisheries

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change science and policy

International climate finance

Emissions targets

* Unavailable Oct 22-23

Dr. Johan Foster

Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

NSERC Canfor Industrial Research Chair in Advanced Bioproducts

Tel: 604-817-8882

Email: johan.foster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Renewable plastics, biodegradable plastics

Carbon neutral and carbon-negative materials

Dr. John S. Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest & Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Water and biodiversity

Dr. Stephen Sheppard (he/him)

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 778-997-7292

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change planning and engagement; visualization; urban forestry, nature-based solutions and renewable energy; mitigation and adaptation

* Unavailable Oct. 22 in the morning and Oct. 28-29

Dr. Sean Smukler

Associate Professor and Chair, Agriculture and the Environment

Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 604-822-2795

Email: sean.smukler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Monitoring and protecting agricultural land

Regenerative agriculture

Quantifying soil carbon

Dr. Terry Sunderland

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-871-6483

Email: terry.sunderland@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Coordinating the Global Landscapes Forum at COP, November 5-7

Sustainable development, forests, food security, landscape approaches, livelihoods, biodiversity

Dr. Philippe Tortell (he/him)

Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: ptortell@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

How the Earth’s environment has changed due to human impact in the past 50 years

Greenhouse gases

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology

Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Canada Research Chair in Behavioural Sustainability

Tel: 609-865-4765

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Chinese