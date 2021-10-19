UBC In The News
Researchers make surprising discovery while tracking Chinook salmon in Salish Sea, B.C.
The Seattle Times spoke to Dr. Andrew Trites from the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about his study that found that southern resident killer whales encounter higher prey densities than northern resident killer whales during summer.
Seattle Times
The Earth is inside an enormous cosmic tunnel, new research proposes
A new study by researchers at UBCO, University of Toronto’s Dunlap Institute and National Research Council Canada proposed that Earth is situated within an enormous magnetized tunnel surrounding the entire solar system.
Vice
Alberta glacier suffered record melt this year — but researchers suggest it will get worse
CBC mentioned a study by researchers in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that found approximately one in four people living in Alberta will experience water shortages due to melting glaciers.
CBC via Weather Network
New SmartParent program aims to help families adapt to life with their newborn
Dr. Patricia Janssen, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about SmartParent, a text messaging program that sends people information timed with their pregnancy.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Homecoming: The psychedelic digital companion therapists are already using
Dr. Kenneth Tupper, an adjunct professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on Homecoming, an app developed as a companion to psychedelic-assisted therapy.
Forbes
Trudeau's visit to B.C. First Nation about repair, UBC professor says
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to the Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Nation after he skipped an invitation to join them during the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
CBC News, Globe and Mail
Deaths of female grizzly, 3 cubs a reminder of population fragility, says wildlife scientist
UBCO wildlife scientist Dr. Clayton Lamb gave comments about the deaths of a female grizzly bear and her three cubs that were hit by a train east of Elko, B.C.
CTV
Should 'iceberg homes' be allowed in Canada?
Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, explained the trend known as “iceberg homes.”
CTV Your Morning
Bars, pubs similar to supervised consumption sites: Vancouver drug-user advocate
Dr. Stan Floresco, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, says an argument on pubs, bars and restaurants selling alcohol being a form of supervised drug consumption site has some merit.
CityNews
Retailers urge shopper patience as shipping backlogs makes some Christmas stock late
Dr. David Gillen, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on backlogs in the supply chain.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Bitcoin mining could be heating homes in North Vancouver next year
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and UBCO engineering professor Dr. Joshua Brinkerhoff gave comments in an article about using Bitcoin to provide homes with heat.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Singapore Airlines to fly non-stop to Vancouver
John Korenic, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted about how airlines often aim to fly daily to destinations because it is a more efficient use of aircraft.
Business in Vancouver via Vancouver is Awesome
Supply chain pain points will heal, observers forecast
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted about lean supply chains.
Business in Vancouver
Does Canada still need a Green Party?
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the Green Party’s role in Canada’s political system.
The Narwhal
8 hospital employees sue Mass General Brigham over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about the history of employer vaccine mandates.
NBC Boston
Half of Canadian parents plan to get their young kids vaccinated against COVID-19: poll
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says we need to explain to parents how the COVID-19 vaccine approval process works, so they can feel confident in having their children vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is approved.
CTV
The provinces need to end the horrific practice of detaining migrants in prisons
Dr. Efrat Arbel, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on the practice of immigration detention.
Globe and Mail
The city’s false promises about False Creek South
Patrick Condon, James Taylor Chair in Landscape and Livable Environments at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed the False Creek South development plan.
The Tyee
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flight
UBC has partnered with the Stellat’en First Nation and Drone Delivery Canada in a 12-month project to deliver medical supplies to remote communities using drones. UBC chair of rural health Dr. John Pawlovich was interviewed.
CTV
Peter Zandstra wants to change the future of medicine
BC Business featured UBC’s school of biomedical engineering director Dr. Peter Zandstra, who discussed the work the school is doing on medical innovation.
BC Business