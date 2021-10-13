UBC In The News
Study raises new questions about why southern resident killer whales are in decline
A new study assessed whether southern resident killer whales are experiencing a shortage of prey in the Salish Sea during summer and found there is no shortage. Study authors Dr. Mei Sato and Dr. Andrew Trites from the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
Visit with a robot: B.C. researchers test out new way to connect in long-term care
Dr. Lillian Hung, a UBC nursing assistant professor and a research associate at the Centre for Health Evaluation & Outcome Sciences, has launched a new study examining virtual visits using mobile robots to help reduce social isolation in long-term care. UBC biomedical engineering student Charlie Lake was also interviewed for helping with robot tech support.
UBC researchers launch SmartParent, Canada’s first text-based parenting education program
Researchers at UBC’s school of population and public health have launched SmartParent, Canada’s first parenting education program delivered by text message. Program founder Dr. Patricia Janssen was quoted.
Trees are counting on us
Postmedia mentioned UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s work on trees.
Beware of B.C.’s susceptibility to landslides
Times Colonist mentioned a recent paper by Alex Strouth and Dr. Scott MacDougall in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, which found that 390 people are known to have died in landslides in B.C. between 1880 and 2019.
Climate change is going to make life harder for dogs and cats
Dr. Alexandra Protopopova, a professor in the animal welfare program at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, says the way humans take care of companion animals will likely evolve.
Killer whales spotted in Vancouver's Coal Harbour a sign of return to balanced ecosystem, expert says
Dr. Andrew Trites, a professor and director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on orca sightings close to Vancouver shores and the increasing number of killer whales.
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the Indo-Pacific label.
‘The climate crisis in action’: WHO urges world leaders to avoid health disaster
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says the summer’s heat dome and wildfire season are clear evidence meaningful action has to be taken.
Buying a home on income alone a challenge in Metro Vancouver, study shows
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on B.C.’s high housing prices.
Defeating parking fee a loss in fight against climate change, say experts
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the need for cities to address the issue of the price of parking.
TransLink's vision board includes 310 km of new rapid transit by 2050
AnnaLisa Meyboom, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture in the faculty of applied science, commented on TransLink’s Transport 2050 vision. She says its success will depend on how much the public agrees with its priorities.
Charges pending after reports killer whale buffer zones routinely violated: DFO
Dr. Andrew Trites, a professor and director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on whale-watching operators breaching the 400-metre legal buffer between boats and the southern resident orcas.
In search of Haida Gwaii’s forest-dwelling hawk, one of the most endangered species on the planet
Dr. Karen Hodges, a professor of conservation ecology in UBCO’s department of biology, was quoted about the lack of species-at-risk legislation in B.C.
On B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, some of Canada’s oldest living trees escape the chopping block
UBC forestry professor Dr. Cindy Prescott gave comments about the value of old-growth forests.
COVID-19: Will B.C. offer third vaccine dose to everyone? Here's what we know so far
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, and Dr. Sarah Otto, an evolutionary biologist, commented on giving COVID-19 booster shots to the general population.
6 actions school systems can take to support children’s outdoor learning
Dr. Eva Oberle and Megan Zeni at UBC’s faculty of education and Dr. Mariana Brussoni, a professor of pediatrics and population and public health, discussed the barriers teachers face when putting outdoor learning into practice and what schools and school districts can do to support outdoor learning.
