UBC In The News
Cancer drug restores blood-brain barrier to reverse Alzheimer's in mice
New UBC research found that a cancer treatment drug can restore memory and cognitive function in mice that display symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Study authors Dr. Chaahat Singh and Dr. Wilf Jefferies at the UBC Centre for Blood Research were quoted.
New Atlas, SlashGear, Radio Canada, Global News Morning BC, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
New species of killer whale that hunts sea mammals discovered: report
A study led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discovered a new species of killer whales that are believed to hunt large sea mammals.
New York Post, International Business Times, Global National
Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 11
The research of UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was referenced in the popular Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso.
Apple TV+ – Ted Lasso
Pacific salmon are struggling. Researchers think heat waves could wipe them out
Research led by Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, looked at the global impacts of temperature extremes on fish stocks and fisheries.
National Observer (subscription)
Researchers identify deep-water transient orca groups
Research led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, found distinct groups of transient orcas that prefer to hunt and live in deeper water.
Times Colonist
Wilson-Raybould wasn't consulted on freeing Catholic Church from residential school compensation deal: source
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on Jody Wilson-Raybould not being consulted on the federal government’s decision to absolve the Catholic Church of its financial responsibilities to residential schools survivors, even though she was the justice minister at the time.
CBC
Manitobans watch as boxing icon, son of late dictator vie for Philippine presidency
Dr. Leonora Angeles, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning and the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, gave comments about the upcoming presidential election in the Philippines.
CBC
Climate change panel: parking permits and heat dome preparation
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the climate emergency parking program and a new report on the heat dome.
CBC Early Edition
Gas prices on Vancouver Island expected to climb heading into Thanksgiving
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the gas prices.
CTV
For many Filipino-Canadian families, preserving their language happens one word at a time
Dr. Guofang Li, a professor in UBC’s department of language and literacy education, says parental encouragement is important when it comes to passing on a heritage language. She added that it can be difficult for children to learn or continue to speak their heritage language if it comes with negative associations.
Globe and Mail
Inside the murky, high-stakes investigation into New Brunswick's mystery illness
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Susan Murch gave comments about environmental toxins that could be affecting neurological illnesses in New Brunswick.
Maclean’s
Anxiety over food increased during the pandemic
Dr. Corey McAuliffe, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s school of nursing, was interviewed about her study that looked at the link between food security and mental health during the pandemic.
CBC On The Coast, CBC Victoria, CBC Kelowna
Canada lacks ‘political will’ to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents, Bolivian minister says
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, gave comments about COVID-19 vaccine patents and how the pandemic has shown the gaps in global public health.
Global
Schools, pharmacies, community clinics: what COVID-19 vaccination for 5-to-11-year-olds could look like in B.C.
Dr. Ran Goldman, a UBC professor of pediatrics, and Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout for children. The article also mentioned a UBC-led study that looked at the rate of willingness amongst parents to get their children vaccinated.
CTV
Canada must oppose China’s entry to Trans-Pacific trade pact
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in global affairs and professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed China’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Hill Times (subscription)
Campus life at Canadian universities during the second pandemic school year
Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs at UBC Media Relations, spoke about what the university is doing to meet the student housing demand and follow the provincial health guidelines.
Maclean’s
UBC grads team up to launch vegan food delivery service in Vancouver
UBC graduates Vasu Agarwal and Sahil Kanani created a plant-based food delivery service that aims to help deliver food from small businesses to customers, with a focus on plant-based diets.
Vancouver is Awesome