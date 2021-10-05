UBC In The News
Hot years caused by climate change could wipe out fish stocks – and millions of jobs
Yahoo highlighted research led by Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that found extremely hot years caused by climate change could wipe out hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fish stocks and lead to job losses around the world.
Yahoo
Couples in long-term relationships develop uncanny biological similarities, study finds
Salon mentioned a UBC psychology study that found couples in long-term relationships often experienced concurrent symptoms of psychological illnesses such as depression.
Salon
UBC study finds more than 10 per cent of B.C. renters report being evicted
A new report found that the amount of evictions that take place in B.C. is far higher than in other provinces. Craig Jones, a research coordinator at UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Protests against old-growth logging, fracking, wolf cull mark start of legislature session
Times Colonist mentioned a study by researchers at UBC, University of Alberta, University of Victoria and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, that found killing wolves had no detectable effect on addressing the population decline of mountain caribou in B.C. and Alberta.
Times Colonist
Amazing Discovery: New kind of killer whale identified by B.C. researchers
CHEK News highlighted a study led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, that has identified a new type of killer whale in west coast waters that lives offshore.
CHEK News
'RNAissance' vaccines and electrification: Full RAZOR episode
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was mentioned for a term she coined to describe the huge potential of mRNA vaccines, due to their great safety profiles and scalability for mass production.
CGTN
How efficient is the fishing licensing system?
Dr. Villy Christensen, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed the fishing licensing system.
CBC Labrador Morning (16:03 mark) via CBC The Broadcast (12:27 mark)
Mushrooms connect everything to everything else in nature
Orilla Today mentioned UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s work on tree communication.
Orillia Today via The Star, Simcoe County
Appreciating disappearing places
Dr. Michele Koppes, a UBC geography professor and glaciologist, says it will be difficult to change our behaviours to such an extent that we can reverse the trend of ice loss.
Pique Newsmagazine
‘We need to do this in a different way’: Why vaccinating kids will be a unique challenge
Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says provinces should be creative when it comes to vaccinating children.
Globe and Mail
Canada’s first-past-the-post electoral system highlights once again the need for reform
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed Canada’s electoral system and why it’s time to revisit electoral reform.
The Conversation via National Post