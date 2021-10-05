UBC In The News

Hot years caused by climate change could wipe out fish stocks – and millions of jobs

Yahoo highlighted research led by Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that found extremely hot years caused by climate change could wipe out hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fish stocks and lead to job losses around the world.
Yahoo

Couples in long-term relationships develop uncanny biological similarities, study finds

Salon mentioned a UBC psychology study that found couples in long-term relationships often experienced concurrent symptoms of psychological illnesses such as depression.
Salon

UBC study finds more than 10 per cent of B.C. renters report being evicted

A new report found that the amount of evictions that take place in B.C. is far higher than in other provinces. Craig Jones, a research coordinator at UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Protests against old-growth logging, fracking, wolf cull mark start of legislature session

Times Colonist mentioned a study by researchers at UBC, University of Alberta, University of Victoria and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, that found killing wolves had no detectable effect on addressing the population decline of mountain caribou in B.C. and Alberta.
Times Colonist

Amazing Discovery: New kind of killer whale identified by B.C. researchers

CHEK News highlighted a study led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, that has identified a new type of killer whale in west coast waters that lives offshore.
CHEK News

'RNAissance' vaccines and electrification: Full RAZOR episode

Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was mentioned for a term she coined to describe the huge potential of mRNA vaccines, due to their great safety profiles and scalability for mass production.
CGTN

How efficient is the fishing licensing system?

Dr. Villy Christensen, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed the fishing licensing system.
CBC Labrador Morning (16:03 mark) via CBC The Broadcast (12:27 mark)

Mushrooms connect everything to everything else in nature

Orilla Today mentioned UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s work on tree communication.
Orillia Today via The StarSimcoe County

Appreciating disappearing places

Dr. Michele Koppes, a UBC geography professor and glaciologist, says it will be difficult to change our behaviours to such an extent that we can reverse the trend of ice loss.
Pique Newsmagazine

‘We need to do this in a different way’: Why vaccinating kids will be a unique challenge

Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says provinces should be creative when it comes to vaccinating children.
Globe and Mail

Canada’s first-past-the-post electoral system highlights once again the need for reform

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed Canada’s electoral system and why it’s time to revisit electoral reform.
The Conversation via National Post