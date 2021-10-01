UBC In The News
Using exercise to combat depression
Dr. Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and a professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, discussed his latest research trial which found that at-home, app-based were very effective at reducing people’s depression levels during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
CKNW’s Mornings with Simi, CBC’s All Points West, Today UK News
B.C. subsidizes energy drilling on caribou habitat it promised to protect, study says
UBC graduate student in the department of geography, Adriana DiSilvestro, discussed her research which found subsidized oil and gas well drilling on the same land as critical habitat for woodland caribou.
Canadian Press via Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen, My McMurray,
Epidurals Not Linked to Autism in Children
Dr. Gillian Hanley, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, co-authored research which suggested a lack of an association between epidural use during labour and delivery and autism spectrum disorder.
U.S. News and World Report
Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System
Research co-authored by Dr. Brett Gladman, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, suggests there might be a ninth planet in the solar system.
Interesting Engineering
Indigenous rights advocates urge Trudeau to accept ruling on compensation order: ‘Judgment is clear, fair and unambiguous’
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, gave comments on a Federal Court ruling which found a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s decision to uphold a complaint of discrimination regarding Ottawa’s child-welfare services on-reserve or in Yukon was reasonable.
The Globe and Mail
B.C. businesses reconsidering their ties with China after the Meng and 2 Michaels affair
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Canadian businesses’ uncertainty over relationships with China.
CBC
Who are we kidding? Canada is addicted to high-rising home prices — and that's the problem
Financial Post’s Down to Business podcast spoke to Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, about how rising real estate prices are distorting Canada’s economic growth and hurting younger generations.
Financial Post
How non-Indigenous people can respectfully observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Dr. Shandin Pete, a professor in the UBC department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed how non-Indigenous people can teach their children about residential schools, and cautioned that many First Nations, Métis and Inuit people might not wish to talk about their trauma.
CTV News
Truth? Reconciliation? Find Meaning in These Indigenous Voices
The Tyee highlighted ‘Getting Back Our Dignity’ by the Honourable Steven Lewis Point referencing negotiations between the provincial government and First Nations claiming rights and title.
The Tyee
The Election Would Have Looked Much Different with Proportional Representation
UBC political science professor emeritus Dr. Richard Johnston discussed proportional representation, saying he believes it produces more diffuse coalitions and more opportunity for avoiding responsibility.
The Tyee
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, settler Canadians need to remember
UBC journalism professor Candis Callison discussed the issues arising from media focusing on singular events in the fight for Indigenous rights, and oversimplifying issues around Indigenous rights.
The Narwhal
Here are 7 dolphins you could spot in B.C. waters
UBC professor in the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and department of zoology Dr. Andrew Trites spoke about species of dolphins that visit B.C. waters, as well as other marine mammals.
Vancouver is Awesome
As SpaceX's Starlink Ramps Up, So Could Light Pollution
Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor at UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, discussed why some scientists are worried about the impact tens of thousands of new satellites may have on astronomy and stargazing.
Wired, Spice Radio
This Is Why Examining Your Breasts Is So Important
Dr. Paula Gordon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of radiology, said at-home breast self-exams help people gain awareness of their body so they can quickly spot changes in breast tissue.
Best Health
Why China’s hostage diplomacy will likely continue
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Liberal government’s need to make some quick decisions when it comes to its relationship with China’s government following the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.
The New Statesmen
'Not all menstruators are women': Why trans and nonbinary folks want to talk about their periods
Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice doctoral candidate A.J. Lowik spoke about the lack of information and research regarding trans and nonbinary people’s menstrual health and menstrual health care needs.
Yahoo! Lifestyle
Health Matters: Keeping kids safe from COVID-19
Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine’s department of pediatrics, offers tips for parents on what measures they can take to protect kids who are not yet immunized, as COVID-19 cases spike among young kids.
Global News, CBC’s The Early Edition, CKNW
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, commented on the COVID-19 challenges in Alberta and said that late October could the most difficult for Alberta since the pandemic began.
CTV News
Vancouver Island parent launches petition calling for K-3 mask mandate in schools
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum commented on potential reasons for a lack of a mask mandate for all children.
CHEK News
Municipalities must serve urban Indigenous Peoples in a mutually beneficial, respectful relationship
Dr. Alexandra Flynn, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, co-wrote an opinion piece outlining possible ways for municipalities to improve Indigenous-municipal relations.
The Globe and Mail
Canada set to mark 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Here’s what’s happening
Events to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation were highlighted, including an intergenerational march hosted by the UBC faculties of applied science, land and food systems, forestry and science.
Global News
Vancouver author Alix Ohlin among five finalists for 2021 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize
UBC school of creative writing director Dr. Alix Ohlin is one of five finalists for the $60,000 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize.
The Georgia Straight
Ecological designer Nina Marie Lister named winner of UBC's $50,000 Margolese National Design for Living Prize 2021
The UBC school of architecture and landscape architecture announced that the $50,000 Margolese National Design for Living Prize for 2021 will go to Toronto-based ecological designer, urban planner, and educator Nina Marie Lister.
The Georgia Straight
Love of local aquatic ecosystems coming full circle for Port Moody masters student
Tri-City News featured UBC faculty of forestry masters student Alyssa Nonis, who is working towards a degree in science and management and was recently named one of four students across the province to receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.
Tri-City News
Universities mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Events to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation were highlighted including the Returning Home and Pathways to Reconciliation film screening and conversation with Phyllis Webstad, hosted by UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.
University Affairs
Truth and Reconciliation: Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages
UBC Okanagan, in partnership with Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and En’owkin Centre have created a four-year Bachelor of Nsyilxcən Language Fluency (BNLF) program.
980 CFPL