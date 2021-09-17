UBC In The News
Mystery microbes have been lurking unsuspected in most coral species
A new study by Dr. Patrick Keeling, a biology professor in UBC’s department of botany, has found that corals can harbour microbes that appear to be parasites but don’t seem to harm their hosts.
New Scientist, Phys.org
Diet breakthrough as new study suggests 'fasting may help protect against infection'
A study led by UBC gastroenterology professor Dr. Bruce Vallance suggests that fasting may help to protect us from infection.
Daily Express
B.C. needs vacancy control, tenants' group says following alarming evictions study
A new study from UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative that found the eviction rate in Vancouver was 10.5 per cent during a five-year period ending in 2018 was mentioned.
CTV News
Canada federal election: The man who could topple Trudeau
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, commented on Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s campaign strategy in the federal election race.
BBC via Yahoo News
In a COVID hotspot, Canada’s election prompts little enthusiasm
UBC political scientist Max Cameron commented on a challenge the Liberals did not expect when Justin Trudeau first called the federal election in August.
Al Jazeera
Stakes are high in this election for B.C.'s own $10-a-day child care plan
UBC political scientist Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the “tightrope of neutrality” B.C. premier John Horgan is walking in trying to maintain a close relationship with Trudeau’s Liberals for the sake of B.C.’s interests, while not being perceived to be ignoring federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
CBC
Fair-weather election
UBC political scientist Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on environmental groups working to garner votes for certain candidates and cautioned that it’s difficult to turn all voters who may have climate change as a priority issue to a single candidate.
Vancouver Sun
Three endangered J-pod orcas pregnant, say researchers
Josh McInnes, a researcher with the UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, commented on a discovery that three southern resident killer whales in the J-pod are pregnant and discussed the odds of survival calves have in their early days.
CHEK News
New forecasting models could help prevent heat-related deaths
Dr. Rachel White, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed the future of more extreme heatwaves and her work developing models that could help forecast them.
Phys.org
Catch and release: Bail changes mean more accused criminals sent back into community
Tony Paisana, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed how people are spending more time in pretrial custody than they would serve on a sentence and noted that people coming from privileged backgrounds are more likely to get bail despite the fact they may not be innocent.
Times Colonist
Pandemic pets: What happens when you go back to work?
Dr. Alexandra (Sasha) Protopopova, an assistant professor in animal welfare at UBCs faculty of land and food systems, provides suggestions for pet owners as the pandemic situation continues to evolve and people return to office work.
Black Press Media via Langley Advance Times, Creston Valley Advance, Williams Lake Tribune, Keremeos Review, Interior News, Revelstoke Times Review, Chemainus Valley Courier, Northern Sentinel, Nanaimo Bulletin, Aldergrove Star, Kelowna Capital News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Haida Gwaii Observer
There’s no evidence COVID-19 vaccines hurt fertility. Here’s what’s fueling the myth
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed some history of vaccine hesitation induced by fertility anxieties, how this is playing out with COVID-19 and the validity of some of the information causing these kinds of worries.
PBS NewsHour
B.C. says it won't take ICU patients from Alberta because of its own health-care demands
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on why B.C. may not have had a choice to send healthcare workers to Alberta.
Vancouver Sun
Experts say 'game changer' needed to inspire unvaccinated B.C. residents
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, says although more people are getting vaccinated we need to move faster since “at this rate, we’ll be waiting for about two months before half of the remaining people get vaccinated.”
Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Castanet News
How to avoid “green gentrification” and make urban forests accessible?
UBC urban forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt discussed the importance of urban forests, the risk of green gentrification, and why municipal governments should respond to the different needs and perspectives in the practice of urban forestry.
The Conversation via MSN (French)
Gambling live streams on Twitch: What are they and why do they matter?
UBC researcher Dimitrios Avramidis and Dr. Luke Clark, a psychology professor and director of UBC’s Centre for Gambling Research, along with researchers from the University of Nevada and University of Sydney, discussed why people watch live gambling streams on streaming sites such as Twitch and YouTube Live.
The Conversation via National Post, Sierra Leone Times, Manila Metro, Nigeria Sun, Africa Leader
Opinion: Which party will really make life more affordable for families?
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed which federal party would be the best for more affordable housing, childcare and other family affordability issues.
Daily Hive
UBC Okanagan celebrates International Hide a Book Day
UBCO deputy vice-chancellor and principal Lesley Cormack is leading a group of “book fairies” this week, who are secretly hiding books around UBC Okanagan and downtown Kelowna, in anticipation of International Hide a Book Day this weekend.
Castanet
AccessBC campaign seeks free prescription contraception for B.C. women
UBC medical student Marisa Levesque shared why she stands in support of free prescription contraception.
Castanet
UBC forest ecology professor among B.C. finalists for 2021 Banff Mountain Book Competition
Dr. Suzanne Simard, an ecology professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry and bestselling author of Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest was named among the finalists for the 2021 Banff Mountain Book Competition.
Georgia Straight