UBC In The News
If You Can’t Stand People Fidgeting, You May Have Misokinesia
New research led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal and professor Dr. Todd Handy found that approximately one-third of the population suffers from misokinesia, a strong negative reaction to the sight of someone else’s small and repetitive movements.
Vice, Sylvan Lake News
Fish are literally shrinking in the Hudson Bay
A new UBC study looked at how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators. Study authors Katie Florko and Dr. Travis Tai at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
Earth.com
FOREST INK: Time to look at some additional options of fighting wildfires
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels’ work was mentioned in a column about the effectiveness of forest thinning on fire control.
Clearwater Times
The heart-wrenching history of the breakup album
UBC professor of musicology Dr. David Metzer was interviewed about the history of breakup albums.
Smithsonian Magazine
B.C. NDP government under fire for environmental record from New Democratic federal election candidate
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the differences between the federal and provincial wings of the NDP, and between factions of the NDP movement.
Globe and Mail
All-time low for housing supply leads to record-high prices in Greater Victoria real estate market
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on why property owners aren’t selling in Greater Victoria where there’s a lack of property listings and high demand.
CHEK News
B.C. wood pellets fuel clean power initiative in U.K.
UBC forestry professor Dr. Jack Saddler says that recent wildfires in B.C. have underscored the need not only to address climate change, but also the need to remove fuel from forests.
Business in Vancouver
Climate change and biodiversity need to be tackled in tandem to effect real change, experts say
Dr. William Cheung, director and professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, gave comments about the link between climate change and biodiversity.
Capital Current
Liberal, NDP candidates trades shots on Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby North - Seymour
Glacier Media spoke to UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison about the political candidates’ comments on the Trans Mountain pipeline project.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now
Latest B.C. modelling shows a projected rise in daily COVID-19 cases
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed the latest COVID-19 projections in B.C.
Global News Morning BC
With mounting cases, no new direction from province as frustration starts to spill out
CTV News Calgary spoke with UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto about the trajectory of Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers shown in the latest projections.
CTV
Thousands of people in B.C. remain unvaccinated. How can health officials convince them to get immunized?
CBC spoke to Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, about the challenge of improving COVID-19 immunization efforts.
CBC
Opinion: Fight anti-Black racism in Canada by transforming our places of higher learning
Dr. Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, discussed how higher education can help fight systemic racism and what efforts against anti-Black racism could look like.
National Post, Vancouver Sun
UBC vice president Ainsley Carry urges fraternities, sororities, and student groups to follow public health orders
The University of B.C. office of VP students will host a mandatory training session with all fraternity and sorority presidents in an effort to discourage violations of the provincial COVID-19 mandate.
Georgia Straight, CTV
Students in West Vancouver to lose express bus service to UBC
North Shore News spoke to two UBC students about Translink’s decision not to bring back the 258 express linking the North Shore to the Point Grey campus this year.
North Shore News