UBC In The News
How pet owners can reduce their environmental impacts
Dr. Alexandra Protopopova, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed the environmental impacts associated with companion animals and how pet ownership can be more sustainable.
Global News Morning BC
New sensor provides quick test to measure antibiotic resistance
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Mohammad Zarifi and his team at the Okanagan Microelectronics and Gigahertz Applications Lab have developed a method for monitoring bacterial responses to antibiotics in health care settings using microwave sensing technology.
Castanet
Camp Atwater offers Black children a chance to make friends and make plans
UBC history professor Dr. Leslie Paris gave comments about the significance of Camp Atwater, one of the first summer camps in the U.S. specifically for Black children.
WBUR via NPR
Impact of fires on wildlife needs study as blazes get bigger and hotter, says expert
Dr. Karen Hodges, a professor of conservation ecology in UBCO’s department of biology, discussed how wildfire has affected wildlife.
The Canadian Press via Global, The Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Shore News, Pique, Abbotsford News, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Daily Courier
Landslides an urgent threat after wildfires burn, UBC engineering professor says
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Dwayne Tannant says homes and structures throughout B.C. could be at risk after a wildfire because soil cannot absorb rainfall as it did prior to a wildfire.
CBC, CBC Daybreak South
Breakthrough battery technologies like iron-air or sodium-ion won’t be the slam dunk you think for electric vehicles
Dr. Előd Gyenge, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering, gave comments about the future of battery technology and electric vehicles.
Globe and Mail
How can Burnaby improve accessibility in public parks?
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch spoke about the lack of accessibility in parks and recreation for people with disabilities,
Burnaby Beacon
B.C. to introduce vaccine card for activities and restaurants as COVID-19 cases climb
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s proof of vaccination requirement.
The Canadian Press via The Star, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Winnipeg Free Press, North Shore News, Daily Courier, MSN
Sask. First Nation communities have 8 active outbreaks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says governments and public health authorities should communicate effectively and clearly to the public because disinformation spreads faster than facts.
CBC
‘We’re in big trouble’: Doctors worry Canada’s 4th wave of COVID-19 could be biggest yet
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs says B.C. could see 10,000 cases per day, but he believes that public health authorities would enact measures to curb the spread before things got that bad.
Global