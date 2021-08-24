UBC In The News

How pet owners can reduce their environmental impacts

Dr. Alexandra Protopopova, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed the environmental impacts associated with companion animals and how pet ownership can be more sustainable.
Global News Morning BC

New sensor provides quick test to measure antibiotic resistance

UBCO engineering professor Dr. Mohammad Zarifi and his team at the Okanagan Microelectronics and Gigahertz Applications Lab have developed a method for monitoring bacterial responses to antibiotics in health care settings using microwave sensing technology.
Castanet

Camp Atwater offers Black children a chance to make friends and make plans

UBC history professor Dr. Leslie Paris gave comments about the significance of Camp Atwater, one of the first summer camps in the U.S. specifically for Black children.
WBUR via NPR

Impact of fires on wildlife needs study as blazes get bigger and hotter, says expert

Dr. Karen Hodges, a professor of conservation ecology in UBCO’s department of biology, discussed how wildfire has affected wildlife.
The Canadian Press via GlobalThe StarVancouver SunThe ProvinceNorth Shore NewsPiqueAbbotsford NewsTimes ColonistCHEK NewsCastanetKelowna NowDaily Courier

Landslides an urgent threat after wildfires burn, UBC engineering professor says

UBCO engineering professor Dr. Dwayne Tannant says homes and structures throughout B.C. could be at risk after a wildfire because soil cannot absorb rainfall as it did prior to a wildfire.
CBCCBC Daybreak South

Breakthrough battery technologies like iron-air or sodium-ion won’t be the slam dunk you think for electric vehicles

Dr. Előd Gyenge, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering, gave comments about the future of battery technology and electric vehicles.
Globe and Mail

How can Burnaby improve accessibility in public parks?

UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch spoke about the lack of accessibility in parks and recreation for people with disabilities,
Burnaby Beacon

B.C. to introduce vaccine card for activities and restaurants as COVID-19 cases climb

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s proof of vaccination requirement.
The Canadian Press via The StarOttawa CitizenWindsor StarWinnipeg Free PressNorth Shore NewsDaily CourierMSN

Sask. First Nation communities have 8 active outbreaks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says governments and public health authorities should communicate effectively and clearly to the public because disinformation spreads faster than facts.
CBC

‘We’re in big trouble’: Doctors worry Canada’s 4th wave of COVID-19 could be biggest yet

UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs says B.C. could see 10,000 cases per day, but he believes that public health authorities would enact measures to curb the spread before things got that bad.
Global