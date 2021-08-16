UBC In The News
UBC researchers map Pacific salmon habitat, finding much is lost or inaccessible
A study by researchers from UBC and the Rainforest Conservation Foundation found that Pacific salmon can no longer access many spawning streams or floodplain habitat after decades of urban, agricultural and resource development around the Lower Fraser River. Study authors Riley Finn and Dr. Tara Martin at UBC’s faculty of forestry were quoted.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Kelowna Now, Yahoo
'Like drinking an ashtray': Why scientists and winemakers are fighting smoke taint from wildfires
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed smoke taint and the effects of smoke exposure on grapevines.
CBC
Olympic advocates want Vancouver to bid on the 2030 Winter Games — but will climate change stop them?
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner gave comments about the snow forecast for 2030 and targeting zero emissions in an article about a potential Vancouver bid to host the 2030 Winter Games.
CBC
Coyotes in Vancouver's Stanley Park have attacked 3 people this week
Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, suggests that Stanley Park stays closed until the coyote attacks get sorted.
CBC
As the Taliban retakes Afghanistan, Canadian military veterans look on with frustration and sorrow
Tim Laidler, executive director of the Institute for Veterans Education and Transition at UBC, was quoted in an article about the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
Globe and Mail
B.C. heads into federal election amid rising COVID-19 cases and wildfire chaos
Dr. Maxime Heroux-Legault, a UBCO professor of economics, philosophy and political science, and Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the upcoming federal election.
Heroux-Legault: Vancouver Sun, The Province
Johnson: Vancouver is Awesome
As the Lambda COVID-19 variant dominates South America, should Canadians be concerned?
Dr. Anthony Chow, a professor emeritus of infectious diseases in UBC’s department of medicine, gave comments about the Lambda COVID-19 variant.
Global
Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia invest in salmon and habitat research and aquaculture science
UBC researchers have received funding from the B.C. Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund to improve B.C.’s fish and seafood sector.
Yahoo
From studying pets to rethinking wastewater, B.C. researchers tap $25m from province
UBC researchers have received support from the B.C. Knowledge Development Fund for their work to drive innovation and economic growth.
Business in Vancouver