UBC researchers map Pacific salmon habitat, finding much is lost or inaccessible

A study by researchers from UBC and the Rainforest Conservation Foundation found that Pacific salmon can no longer access many spawning streams or floodplain habitat after decades of urban, agricultural and resource development around the Lower Fraser River. Study authors Riley Finn and Dr. Tara Martin at UBC’s faculty of forestry were quoted.

The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Kelowna Now, Yahoo