UBC In The News
New kind of carnivorous plant discovered in B.C.
Researchers at UBC botany and the University of Wisconsin-Madison have identified a new carnivorous plant for the first time in 20 years. Study authors Dr. Qianshi Lin and Dr. Sean Graham were mentioned.
Weather Network
Polluted coral reefs better for extreme heat
Sara Cannon, a PhD student at UBC’s Institute for Oceans and Fisheries and the department of geography, discussed her study that found coral in more polluted and high traffic water handled extreme heat events better than a more remote, untouched reef.
CKNW Mornings with Simi, India Education Diary
Canada's biggest public pensions still heavily invested in fossil fuels: study
An analysis by UBC geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey and her team tracked the investments of Canada’s two largest pension and found that the Canada Pension Plan has increased investment in oil and gas companies by at least 7.7 per cent since the Canadian government signed the Paris Agreement in 2016.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, New West Record
ElliQ is 93-year-old Juanita’s friend. She’s also a robot
Dr. Julie Robillard, a professor of neurology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says there is some evidence that social robots designed with an emotional component can decrease loneliness, stress and anxiety.
The Guardian
Why 'battered woman syndrome' is not a straightforward defence for women who kill
Dr. Don Dutton, a professor emeritus of psychology at UBC commented on the battered woman syndrome.
Postmedia via National Post, Montreal Gazette
Gambling on single sports games, auto racing, fights soon to be legal in B.C.
Dr. James Brander, a professor of economics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the B.C. Lottery Corporation and online gambling regulation.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Vancouver Canucks 'exploring the possibility' of requiring vaccine proof for entry to local games
Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, commented on requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for large events.
CTV
CPP oil investments on the rise
UBC geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey and journalism student Zoë Yunker discussed the Canada Pension Plan’s investments.
Vancouver Sun
‘Benzo-dope’ may be replacing fentanyl: Dangerous substance turning up in unregulated opioids
UBC medicine professor Dr. Lianping Ti discussed whether the increasing supply of benzo-dope in the unregulated drug market would saturate the opioid supply and the significant public health issues that need to be considered.
The Conversation via National Post
Government of Canada announces over $3.5 million in support for University of British Columbia - BioProducts Institute
The Government of Canada announced $3.5 million funding for BioProducts Institute at UBC to support the development, scale-up and production of sustainable bioproducts. Dr. Orlando Rojas, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Forest Bioproducts and scientific director of the Institute, and president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono were quoted.
Yahoo
The 20 best international film schools of 2021
UBC’s film school was featured as one of the best international film schools of 2021.
Hollywood Reporter
UBC Okanagan alum goes for gold at Paralympics
UBCO alumnus Dr. Rob Shaw will be competing in the singles wheelchair tennis event in the 2020 Summer Paralympics.
Kelowna Capital News