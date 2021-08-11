UBC In The News
Blood vessel coating could make anti-rejection drugs unnecessary
UBC medicine professor Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu and his team at the Centre for Blood Research and Life Sciences Institute have developed a polymer to coat blood vessels on transplanted organs in order to reduce the risk of rejection following a transplant.
New Atlas, Indo-Canadian Voice
An insect eating plant has been identified on North America’s Pacific coast for the first time in 20 years
A new study by researchers at UBC botany and the University of Wisconsin-Madison identified a new carnivorous plant for the first time in 20 years. Study authors Dr. Qianshi Lin and Dr. Sean Graham were quoted.
CNN, New York Post, UPI, Popular Science, Wisconsin Public Radio, Daily Mail, Independent, Sky News, Yahoo, CBC, CTV, Vancouver is Awesome, Daily Hive
You’re probably forgetting SPF on this part of your body
Dr. Katie Beleznay, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, spoke about protecting our lips from the sun.
Elite Daily
Wildfires and climate change
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed a United Nations report that warns climate change is fueling heat waves and more intense wildfires.
Global News Morning BC
Ottawa commits $321-million to search for residential school graves, help survivors
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the federal government’s plan to appoint an independent official to liaise between Indigenous communities, governments and religious institutions in the continuing search for unmarked graves. She also commented on the Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister’s response on whether the government would revisit the residential schools settlement.
Globe and Mail
Burn rate burdens businesses in B.C.
Dr. David Scott, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, commented on fire prediction and prevention systems in Canada.
Business in Vancouver
COVID-19 Modelling group warns about spike in cases
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was interviewed about the rising COVID-19 cases in B.C.
Global News Morning BC
Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example
UBC sociology professor Dr. Jennifer Berdahl discussed a journal article she co-authored, which describes the role witnesses play in helping and protecting harassers.
The Conversation
Ying-shih Yu, renowned scholar of Chinese thought, dies at 91
Dr. Josephine Chiu-Duke, a professor of Chinese intellectual history at UBC, was quoted in an article paying tribute to the late Ying-shih Yu, a renowned scholar of Chinese traditional thought.
New York Times (subscription)
Announcements – August 11, 2021
University Affairs reported that Ngai Pindell has been appointed the new dean of the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC for a five-year term.
University Affairs
Veteran of 15 years as ER doctor pens book about life in the emergency ward
Dr. Fred Voon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, was interviewed about his book that offers insights into the emergency department.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province