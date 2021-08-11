Ottawa commits $321-million to search for residential school graves, help survivors

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the federal government’s plan to appoint an independent official to liaise between Indigenous communities, governments and religious institutions in the continuing search for unmarked graves. She also commented on the Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister’s response on whether the government would revisit the residential schools settlement.

Globe and Mail