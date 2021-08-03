UBC In The News
If the hardiest species are boiled alive, what happens to humans?
Sandra Emry, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of zoology, and Dr. Christopher Harley, a zoology professor, gave comments about the impact of heat waves on marine life.
The Atlantic, The Guardian
The revolutionary idea behind America’s urban trails
National Geographic mentioned an analysis by UBC forestry and SALA researchers of green space distribution in 10 U.S. cities, which found that wealthy white neighbourhoods still enjoy easier access to parks and green spaces.
National Geographic
Extreme heat cooks mussels in their shells on Canada coast – video
The Guardian featured a video taken by UBC marine biologist Dr. Christopher Harley that shows shells of dead mussels along Canada’s Pacific coast that have likely died during the heat wave.
The Guardian
After-hours partying, garbage in Vancouver's Stanley Park contributing to coyote attacks: researcher
Dr. Kristen Walker, a professor of teaching and wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed her team’s research, which includes setting up cameras in Stanley Park to better understand the resident coyotes.
CBC, CBC National
Hundreds to thousands could die from inaction on BC wildfire crisis: UBC
Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, presented a strategy for Western Canada to mitigate wildfire risk and prevent the climate change crisis.
Daily Hive, Daily Courier, AM 1150
Former Afghan interpreters plead for Canada to help families
Tim Laidler, executive director of the Institute for Veterans Education and Transition at UBC, says the lack of information and clarity has left
former Afghan interpreters now living in Canada and their extended family members stuck in Afghanistan unsure what to do.
The Canadian Press via The Star, CityNews, Ottawa Sun, The Province, North Shore News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Catholic Church approved legal fees from fund meant for residential school survivors: documents
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on documents obtained by media about the Catholic Church’s controversial multimillion-dollar legal bill, which was paid from a fund intended for residential school survivors.
CBC
Living with fire
Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed what municipalities can do to live with fire.
CBC House
Lumber prices have plunged, but experts don't expect them to go back to pre-pandemic levels
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes says that lumber prices in North America reached their peak in May due to increased home renovations amid COVID-19.
CTV
All signs point to a fall federal election where B.C. could hold serious sway
UBC political science professors Allen Tupper, Richard Johnston, Kathryn Harrison and Maxime Héroux-Legault at UBCO gave comments in an article about B.C.’s role in the anticipated fall Canadian election.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star
Why Canada leaped ahead of U.S. in COVID-19 vaccinations
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, commented on how tying the removal of pandemic restrictions to specific immunization targets helped boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in Canada.
Voice of America
Social needs of older adults can't be met by technology alone, says new COVID-19 research
A study co-authored by UBC sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian suggests that virtual interaction was not helpful on its own as an alternative to face-to-face time for people over 60 during the pandemic.
CTV
Researchers report link between exposure to wildfire smoke, increased COVID-19 cases
CTV mentioned a UBC medicine study that found exposure to PM2.5 fine particles can make COVID-19 symptoms more severe.
CTV
While desire increased, we did not have more sex during COVID: Study
A study led by Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology found that the number of people having sex did not increase during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Regina Leader-Post, The Province
Up in smoke: How wildfires are tainting grapes and threatening the wine industry
UBC chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed smoke taint—the undesirable ashy, smoky aroma of wines produced from grapes exposed to wildfire smoke while ripening.
The Conversation
20 books by Black Canadian authors to read in honour of Emancipation Day 2021
CBC featured the latest poetry collection by Dr. Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC, that tackles issues facing contemporary society such as racial inequality, as well as universal themes like how people connect to and relate to each other.
CBC
B.C.’s 1st Indigenous Lieutenant-Governor offers advice to Canada’s 1st Indigenous Governor-General
UBC Chancellor Steven Point offered advice to Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous Governor-General.
News 1130
Quarantine housing in 'high demand' as international students plan return to UBC this fall
UBC has designated 160 units on campus for self-isolation and is partnering with hotels to provide lodging for international students returning this fall with unapproved immunizations.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Health Scams: a growing problem in the age of misinformation
UBC nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett discussed his new book that looks at the rise of deceptive healthcare practices and marketing techniques used to mislead people.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The Indigenous archaeologist tracking down the missing residential children
The New York Times spoke to UBC alumna Kisha Supernant about bringing radar technology to the search for burial sites in Canada while she works to reshape her profession’s relationship with Indigenous communities.
New York Times (subscription)