UBC In The News
Stunning new image of Andromeda galaxy 2.5 million light-years from Earth shows scientists where stars are born in the Milky Way's neighbour
A new study led by Sofia Fatigoni, a PhD student in the department of physics and astronomy at UBC, captured a radio image of the closest galaxy to the Andromeda galaxy that will allow scientists to learn what part of our galactic neighbour stars are born in.
Daily Mail
After 20 years of waiting, the Lhoosk'uz Dené community has drinking water
The Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation partnered with a UBC team led by chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni to build a sustainable water treatment system, which will provide safe drinking water for the first time in 20 years.
Radio Canada
Wildfire smoke coming to Vancouver with possibility of returns into fall: Experts
Media featured weather forecast images of FireSmoke, a forecaster developed and used by UBC atmospheric science researchers. Christopher Rodell, a member of the weather forecast research team, was quoted.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome
Billions in losses, thousands could die if wildfire response unchanged: report
Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, commented on fire suppression efforts.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Global, CTV, National Observer, The Star, Montreal Gazette, Calgary Herald, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, iNFO News, CHEK News, Kelowna Now, Castanet, MSN
Climate tipping points are difficult to predict. In Canada and beyond, they might have already arrived
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner commented on the recent extreme summer weather.
CBC
Black advocates hope B.C.'s proclamation of Emancipation Day sparks change
Ismaël Traoré, UBC director of faculty equity, commented on how Emancipation Day serves as an acknowledgment of Canada’s participation in slavery and it should be used as catalyst for lasting change.
CBC
Targeting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, spoke about COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and whether incentives are effective at boosting B.C.’s vaccination rates.
Global News Morning BC, Business in Vancouver via Castanet
Contemporary architecture does not merely reflect finance – it is finance
Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, discussed how as finance capitalism has risen to prominence, architecture dramatically changed to provide the spatio-financial instruments necessary for finance to optimally function.
Globe and Mail
We need to 'vaccinate' B.C.'s forests before it's too late
Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, co-wrote about how wildfires and COVID-19 have a lot in common and called on the B.C. government to scale up controlled burns in an effort to reduce wildfire risk.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Delta Optimist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
UBC alum Hillary Janssens wins bronze in Tokyo
UBC alumna Hillary Janssens has won the bronze medal in the women’s rowing pair event at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
News 1130