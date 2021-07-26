UBC In The News
Climate change, overfishing threatens food security in poorer countries: study
CTV highlighted a new international study that found the effects of climate change combined with overfishing pose an increasing threat to food security, particularly in poorer countries. Study co-author Dr. William Cheung, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was interviewed.
CTV
Wildfire smoke blowing across the U.S. is more toxic than we thought
Dr. Sarah Henderson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the health effects of inhaling wildfire smoke.
National Geographic (subscription)
Experts express concerns for animal safety as heat waves continue to rip through the Pacific Northwest
The Washington Post spoke to UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley about the effects of climate change and extreme heat on marine life and migratory animals.
Washington Post (subscription)
What growing avocados in Sicily tells us about climate change and the future of food
UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich was quoted about the impact of global warming on vineyards.
Financial Times (subscription)
Expert: Climate change expected to bring longer wildfire seasons and more area burned
Dr. Kira Hoffman, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s faculty of forestry, said climate change is expected to create longer wildfire seasons because of more drought, which leads to drier trees and grasses.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CBC, Global, The Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Castanet, MSN
Rent increases predicted for Metro Vancouver as Canada prepares to reopen its borders
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathan Lauster commented on anticipating rent increases in Metro Vancouver. He said rents within Vancouver will be likely to start rising first because it attracts international students and is a big source of jobs for many new immigrants.
CBC
Heat deaths
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch spoke about the mistakes that were made in protecting the most vulnerable members of society during the recent heat wave.
CBC White Coat Black Art (9:50 mark), CBC
After sharp decline, lumber prices rising again due to B.C. wildfires
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes gave comments about the effect of wildfire on rising lumber prices in B.C.
CTV
Almost zero reasons to worry about the ‘red tide’ in Vancouver say UBC expert
UBC biological oceanographer and professor Dr. Brian Hunt weighed in on the cause of a red tinge seen in the waters off English Bay.
Vancouver is Awesome via North Shore News
COVID-19 cases in B.C. are up — but 78 per cent of new cases are among unvaccinated people
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says B.C. needs to remain vigilant as COVID-19 cases tick upwards. She added that increasing vaccination rates in the community remains the most important tool to keep cases low.
CBC
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed what’s behind rising COVID-19 case numbers in B.C.
Global BC
B.C. stays the course as first-dose vaccinations plateau and COVID-19 cases creep up
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says the ultra-contagious Delta variant means 90 per cent vaccination is required for herd immunity to keep the virus from spreading.
CTV
State should do its duty towards citizens, not interfere in their economic lives
Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor of economics at UBC, says the Indian state’s response to its own failure to deliver public services on schooling or health is to mandate the private sector to provide them under threat of penalties.
Indian Express
Revealing the long but hidden history of queer women in sport
Dr. Becki Ross, a professor in the department of sociology and the Social Justice Institute, discussed the long-hidden histories of queer women, sport and pernicious legacies of racism.
The Conversation via Yahoo