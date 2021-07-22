UBC In The News

The simple reasons you shouldn’t try to boost your IQ

Science Focus mentioned a UBC study that suggests that regular aerobic exercise boosts the size of the hippocampus, the brain area involved in verbal memory and learning.
BBC – Science Focus

More progress needed to improve global physical activity, experts say

A study led by Dr. Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine and UBCO’s faculty of health and exercise sciences, suggests that worldwide progress to improve physical activity has stalled, and overall deaths associated with inactivity remain at more than five million people per year.
Evening Standard

Virus abundant in West Coast waters doesn’t appear to impact sockeye salmon fitness

Dr. Yangfan Zhang, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the department of zoology, discussed his study that suggests sockeye salmon’s physical fitness isn’t compromised by the piscine orthoreovirus abundant on fish farms.
National Observer via The StarYahoo

A look at Canada’s wildfires in numbers and graphics over the decades

Christopher Rodell, a PhD student in atmospheric sciences at UBC, commented on Canada’s wildfire season.
Global

UBC Okanagan sociologist on wildfire emotional toll

UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy shared insights into the emotional toll that wildfire takes when families lose their homes to it.
Global

Under pressure

Dr. Leo Shin, a professor of Asian studies and history at UBC, says many Chinese Canadians are afraid to share their political beliefs with anyone because there is a possibility that their friends, neighbours or acquaintances are monitoring them.
Global – China Rising

Drastic droughts on the horizon, if syilx laws not upheld, says water expert

UBCO graduate student skawilx (Sarah Alexis) spoke about how as devastating wildfires spread through B.C.’s interior, there’s a parallel crisis that demands attention and action — droughts.
IndigiNews via The Star

Dry spell means lower air quality, but there are things you can do to mitigate smoke inhalation

Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, warned that smoky summers are the new normal.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

'Long COVID' clinics expanding as thousands of British Columbians struggle with symptoms

UBC medicine professors Dr. Chris Carlsten and Dr. Anita Palepu discussed tackling the long-term effects of COVID-19.
CTVCTV News Vancouver (12:06 mark)

Pandemic-related stress stoked Canadians' sexual desire, until it didn't, researchers find

Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, discussed her study on the effect of pandemic-related stress on a variety of aspects of Canadians’ sexuality.
CTV

COVID-19: B.C.'s recent uptick in cases not unexpected, say experts

UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change

Dr. Walter Mérida, associate dean of research for applied science at UBC, discussed hydrogen energy systems and how Canada has an opportunity to become a leading hydrogen exporter.
The Conversation via Financial Post