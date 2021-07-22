UBC In The News
The simple reasons you shouldn’t try to boost your IQ
Science Focus mentioned a UBC study that suggests that regular aerobic exercise boosts the size of the hippocampus, the brain area involved in verbal memory and learning.
BBC – Science Focus
More progress needed to improve global physical activity, experts say
A study led by Dr. Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor with UBC’s faculty of medicine and UBCO’s faculty of health and exercise sciences, suggests that worldwide progress to improve physical activity has stalled, and overall deaths associated with inactivity remain at more than five million people per year.
Evening Standard
Virus abundant in West Coast waters doesn’t appear to impact sockeye salmon fitness
Dr. Yangfan Zhang, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the department of zoology, discussed his study that suggests sockeye salmon’s physical fitness isn’t compromised by the piscine orthoreovirus abundant on fish farms.
National Observer via The Star, Yahoo
A look at Canada’s wildfires in numbers and graphics over the decades
Christopher Rodell, a PhD student in atmospheric sciences at UBC, commented on Canada’s wildfire season.
Global
UBC Okanagan sociologist on wildfire emotional toll
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy shared insights into the emotional toll that wildfire takes when families lose their homes to it.
Global
Under pressure
Dr. Leo Shin, a professor of Asian studies and history at UBC, says many Chinese Canadians are afraid to share their political beliefs with anyone because there is a possibility that their friends, neighbours or acquaintances are monitoring them.
Global – China Rising
Drastic droughts on the horizon, if syilx laws not upheld, says water expert
UBCO graduate student skawilx (Sarah Alexis) spoke about how as devastating wildfires spread through B.C.’s interior, there’s a parallel crisis that demands attention and action — droughts.
IndigiNews via The Star
Dry spell means lower air quality, but there are things you can do to mitigate smoke inhalation
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, warned that smoky summers are the new normal.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
'Long COVID' clinics expanding as thousands of British Columbians struggle with symptoms
UBC medicine professors Dr. Chris Carlsten and Dr. Anita Palepu discussed tackling the long-term effects of COVID-19.
CTV, CTV News Vancouver (12:06 mark)
Pandemic-related stress stoked Canadians' sexual desire, until it didn't, researchers find
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, discussed her study on the effect of pandemic-related stress on a variety of aspects of Canadians’ sexuality.
CTV
COVID-19: B.C.'s recent uptick in cases not unexpected, say experts
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change
Dr. Walter Mérida, associate dean of research for applied science at UBC, discussed hydrogen energy systems and how Canada has an opportunity to become a leading hydrogen exporter.
The Conversation via Financial Post