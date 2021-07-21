UBC In The News
Recent heatwave likely killed 1B+ marine animals
Research by UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley estimates that more than a billion seashore animals living along the shore of the Salish Sea may have died during Canada’s recent heatwave.
NowThis
There’s quite the story being told in the stars
UBC and Caltech astronomers have discovered the smallest white dwarf star ever seen, which could have big implications for our knowledge of the cosmos. Study authors Dr. Jeremy Heyl and Dr. Harvey Richer, professors in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, were quoted.
Research2Reality
The Lhoosk’uz Dené village near Quesnel celebrates clean drinking water
The Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation partnered with a UBC team led by chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni to build a sustainable water treatment system, which will provide drinkable tap water for the first time in 20 years.
Discourse via The Star
GHG emissions twice as high as estimates: Ground-breaking study helps understand greenhouse gas emissions
Dr. Andy Black, a professor in the applied animal biology program at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed the findings of his research on greenhouse gas emissions coming from the agricultural sector.
Country Life in BC
Why do mammals kill each other?
Dr. Julie Turner, a UBC postdoctoral fellow and behavioral ecologist, was quoted in an article about mammals’ murderous behaviour.
The Atlantic
Will Canada approve new Alzheimer’s drug? It’s not certain Aducanumab will get green light
UBC neurology professor Dr. Robin Hsiung commented on the Aducanumab, a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease.
Globe and Mail
How B.C. wildfires affect your health
Dr. Sarah Henderson and Dr. Michael Brauer, professors at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the effects of wildfires on human health and how to protect yourself.
Georgia Straight
Wildfire smoke could soon begin to shroud Vancouver skies
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about wildfire smoke and wind direction for the Lower Mainland.
Daily Hive
COVID-19 led to less sex for cohabitating Canadian couples: research
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, discussed her study on the sexual behaviour of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
News 1130, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, New West Record, Prince George Citizen, Alaska Highway News
Headed toward a fourth wave
UBC professor and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the Delta COVID-19 variant in B.C.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
The political links between racism and COVID-19 vaccination protests
Dr. Azim Shariff, a social psychologist at UBC, commented on the link between political beliefs and anti-mask and anti-vax attitudes.
iNFO News
For a masterclass in vaccine rollout, Australia could look to British Columbia
Dr. Stephen Milne, a postdoctoral fellow at the UBC Centre for Heart Lung Innovation and the University of Sydney, discussed the elements Australia could learn from the B.C. government, which has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination in the world.
Sydney Morning Herald