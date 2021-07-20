UBC In The News
Virus abundant in West Coast waters doesn’t appear to impact sockeye salmon fitness
Dr. Yangfan Zhang, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the department of zoology, discussed his study that suggests sockeye salmon’s physical fitness isn’t compromised by the piscine orthoreovirus abundant on fish farms.
National Observer
The Lhoosk’uz Dené village near Quesnel celebrates clean drinking water
The Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation partnered with a UBC team led by chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni to build a sustainable water treatment system, which will provide clean drinking water for the first time in 20 years.
IndigiNews
Perfectionism can become a vicious cycle in families
UBC psychology professor Dr. Paul Hewitt discussed perfectionism in childhood and adolescence.
The Atlantic
Salmon and other sea life affected by recent heat waves, experts say
Dr. Scott Hinch, director of the Pacific salmon ecology and conservation laboratory at UBC, and marine biologist Dr. Christopher Harley discussed the effects of the recent heat wave and climate change on marine life.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, The Province, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Pique, Times Colonist, Victoria News, CHEK News, CKPG Today, Kelowna Capital News
'A very powerful place': Dispersed across B.C., the Lytton First Nation aims to come back stronger
UBCO professor of Indigenous studies Dr. Jeannette Armstrong gave comments about how Lytton, B.C. is a sacred site and has played an essential role in terms of the economics and trade between tribes.
CBC
Learning beyond the classroom: Tips for parents to re-engage their kids this summer
UBC education professor Dr. Susan Gerofsky discussed the benefits of outdoor classrooms.
CBC
Drought danger grows as some parts of B.C. see no rain for almost 5 weeks
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Richardson gave comments about drought conditions in B.C. and the danger to ecosystems.
CBC Early Edition, CBC
Coyote attacks in Stanley Park
Dr. Kristen Walker, a professor in the applied animal biology program at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, spoke about what’s causing the rise in coyote attacks in Stanley Park and what can be done to prevent them in the future.
CBC On The Coast, CKNW Mike Smyth Show
Summer of smoke: Much of southeast and central Interior B.C. under smoky skies warnings this weekend
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says residents in regions under the smoke warnings should make sure they are prepared, including ensuring they have enough medication, air filters in their home if possible, and knowing where their community’s clean air shelter is located.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Don’t shoot the messenger—the pioneers of mRNA
Dr. Pieter Cullis, a UBC professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, was interviewed about the lipid nanoparticle technology he developed, which is playing a critical role in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Economist – Game Changers (18:45 mark)
The era of COVID ambivalence: what do we do as normalcy returns but Delta surges?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says uncertainty is a pervasive, abstract stressor during the pandemic and it will persist after too.
Guardian
What you need to know about mixing COVID vaccines
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was quoted about mixing an mRNA vaccine and the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine.
Al Jazeera
Researchers tested Metro Vancouver's wastewater for fragments of COVID virus. Here's what they found.
Dr. Ryan Ziels, a professor of civil engineering, discussed his study that suggests testing wastewater can help health officials determine levels of COVID-19 infection in a community, including the rise of variants of concern.
CTV
UBC signs agreement with drone delivery company to send medical supplies to remote First Nation
Dr. John Pawlovich, UBC chair of rural health, was interviewed about the recent agreement between Drone Delivery Canada and UBC for the remote communities drone transportation initiative.
CTV