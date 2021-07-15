UBC In The News
These insects have 80 times the suction power of an elephant and pee at an alarming rate
Media highlighted a new UBC study by Dr. Philip Matthews, a professor in the department of zoology, that looked at the suction capability of the meadow froghopper.
Anthrax, grasshoppers, dying clams show North American heat toll
Bloomberg quoted UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley about how the heat dome through the end of June baked marine life to death.
Spreading wildlife disease threatens deer, elk — and maybe humans, new research says
Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about his research on whether the fatal wildlife disease in Alberta and Saskatchewan could infect humans.
Study finds no impact of PRV on salmon health
A study by Dr. Yangfan Zhang and Dr. Tony Farrell at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the department of zoology, found that the respiratory performance of wild Pacific sockeye salmon functions normally even when infected with piscine orthoreovirus.
‘Too bets`huna: We live by water’ — Remote village celebrates return of drinking water after 20 years
The Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation partnered with a UBC team led by chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni to build a water treatment system. The community had previously relied on bottled water for drinking.
'Mommy brain’ is real
UBC psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea and Dr. Cindy Barha, a postdoctoral fellow in physical therapy, discussed mothers’ brains.
More than 160 unmarked graves found at B.C. residential school site: First Nation
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, and Eric Simons, a PhD student in anthropology, were quoted in an article about the unmarked graves found at B.C. residential school site.
Canada’s zero-emission vehicle goals parked for now
Dr. Werner Antweiler, chair in international trade policy at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Canada’s priority to integrate with the U.S.
West Coast drought puts fish and forests in dire straits
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed the wildfire situation in B.C.
As speed limits come down in Edmonton, expect to see election rhetoric ramp up
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gord Lovegrove was quoted in an article about implementing a new citywide speed limit of 40 km/h in Edmonton.
How would I evacuate from my small town without a car?
The Tyee spoke to Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral research fellow at the school of community and regional planning at UBC, about how our communities account for low-income, car-less and disabled people during emergency evacuations.
1 or 2 metres: Should Canada change its COVID-19 distancing guidelines?
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on changing COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.
COVID-19 in B.C.: 50 per cent of adults fully vaccinated; Vancouver Convention Centre care site closed; and more
UBC medicine researchers Dr. Brittany Barker and Dr. Hudson Reddon were quoted about their study that will examine the uptake, effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines among vulnerable urban populations, including drug users.
The WTO is negotiating to solve a global fisheries crisis. Here’s what’s at stake.
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, wrote an article about harmful fisheries subsidies.
What did Vancouver just do to the future of co-op living?
Patrick Condon, the James Taylor chair in Landscape and Livable Environments at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed key changes in the process for renewing co-operative housing leases.
Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change
Dr. Walter Mérida, associate dean of research for applied science at UBC, discussed hydrogen energy systems and how Canada has an opportunity to become a leading hydrogen exporter.
