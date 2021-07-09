Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on wildfire smoke and air quality Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on air quality due to smoke from B.C. wildfires.

Dr. Michael Brauer

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Air quality and health impacts from smoke

How to minimize exposure to smoke

Interactions of COVID-19 with air pollution

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-839-1561

Interview language(s): English

Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Wildfire smoke and COVID-19

Dr. Sarah Henderson

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Tel: 604-910-9144

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire smoke composition and health effects, including heat

Preparing for wildfire smoke events amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Christopher Rodell

Member, Weather Forecast Research Team

Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Dr. Wesley Zandberg (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Departments of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chemistry

Email: wesley.zandberg@ubc.ca

Tel: 250-807-9821

Interview language(s): English

Protecting wine grapes from effects of wildfire smoke

* Mornings are preferred