UBC experts on wildfire smoke and air quality

Jul 9, 2021    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC experts are available to comment on air quality due to smoke from B.C. wildfires.

Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Air quality and health impacts from smoke
  • How to minimize exposure to smoke
  • Interactions of COVID-19 with air pollution

Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-839-1561
Interview language(s): English

  • Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke
  • Wildfire smoke and COVID-19

Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
Tel: 604-910-9144
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfire smoke composition and health effects, including heat
  • Preparing for wildfire smoke events amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Christopher Rodell
Member, Weather Forecast Research Team
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

Dr. Wesley Zandberg (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Departments of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chemistry
Email: wesley.zandberg@ubc.ca
Tel: 250-807-9821
Interview language(s): English

  • Protecting wine grapes from effects of wildfire smoke

* Mornings are preferred

