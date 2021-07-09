UBC experts on wildfire smoke and air quality

UBC experts are available to comment on air quality due to smoke from B.C. wildfires.
Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Air quality and health impacts from smoke
- How to minimize exposure to smoke
- Interactions of COVID-19 with air pollution
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-839-1561
Interview language(s): English
- Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke
- Wildfire smoke and COVID-19
Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
Tel: 604-910-9144
Interview language(s): English
- Wildfire smoke composition and health effects, including heat
- Preparing for wildfire smoke events amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Christopher Rodell
Member, Weather Forecast Research Team
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
Dr. Wesley Zandberg (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Departments of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chemistry
Email: wesley.zandberg@ubc.ca
Tel: 250-807-9821
Interview language(s): English
- Protecting wine grapes from effects of wildfire smoke
* Mornings are preferred