UBC In The News
‘Heat dome’ probably killed 1 billion marine animals on Canada coast, experts say
Research by UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley estimates that more than a billion seashore animals living along the shore of the Salish Sea may have died during June’s extreme heat.
Guardian, Gizmodo, India Times, National Observer, Daily Hive, Complex, New West Record, Castanet
300-year-old dog feces, so well preserved that 'odour was present,' hints relationship with humans
An international study led by UBC anthropologist Dr. Camilla Speller used a sample of frozen canine feces to reveal the diets of Arctic sled dogs and their relationship to people in the 17th century.
CTV, India Education Diary
Using virtual reality to treat pain
UBC nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett was interviewed about his research on using virtual reality to help cancer patients experiencing chronic pain.
CTV
B.C. Hydro predicts 'bottleneck' as electric vehicle demand ramps up
Postmedia mentioned a report by Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, on the state of electric vehicle adoption in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Gay former rugby star Brennan Bastyovanszky recharges Vancouver Rogues
Georgia Straight highlighted a study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc that found that gay boys play team sports at only half the rate of their straight peers.
Georgia Straight
Saving Finn Slough
Kees Lokman, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed his work on flood-risk planning and future coastal adaptation.
Maisonneuve Magazine
Explainer: What's at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about how fishing subsidies is a “race to the bottom”, with countries that have depleted stocks in their own waters travelling further to compete for those that remain.
Reuters via U.S. News & World Report, Financial Post
The Lambda COVID-19 variant is now spreading in Canada — here's what you need to know
Dr. Anthony Chow, a professor emeritus in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about the Lambda variant, one of the latest variants of COVID-19.
CBC
COVID modelling report says Delta variant lurking as B.C. reopens
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says that as B.C. reopens, we should watch the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 closely.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Powell River area teachers endure stressful year
A UBC study has found that more than 80 per cent of B.C. teachers reported a decline in mental health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Power River Peak
Big questions about Vancouver’s big proposal for co-op living
Patrick Condon, the James Taylor chair in Landscape and Livable Environments at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed questions regarding Vancouver’s proposal for co-op living.
The Tyee
21 Canadian books we can't wait to read in July
CBC featured a new book written by Alix Ohlin, chair of the creative writing program at UBC.
CBC
UBCO coach representing Canada in women's marathon category at the Olympics
UBCO’s cross country running coach Malindi Elmore will run in an Olympic event for the Canadian team.
Kelowna Now