UBC In The News
About 40 percent of India’s districts have some form of coal dependency
Sandeep Pai, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute of Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed his PhD thesis, which showed that India’s transition away from coal should include comprehensive interventions that address the concerns of millions of people involved.
Mongabay
Popular birth control methods linked to higher risk of glaucoma
A study by Dr. Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, examined the link between the use of hormonal contraceptives and the risk of glaucoma.
Babygaga
A Conversation with Dr. Brett Finlay, microbiologist & author of 'Let Them Eat Dirt'
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the Michael Smith Laboratories, and the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, talked about why we shouldn’t over-sanitize our world.
Hamilton Review
How hot is too hot for humans? Understanding wet-bulb temperatures
Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, spoke about wet-bulb temperatures.
CBC
What you need to know about storing perishables during a heat wave
Dr. Siyun Wang, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, shared some recommendations for how to keep your food safe during a heat wave.
CBC
Sask. Catholic bishops resurrect fundraising campaign for residential school survivors
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on plans by Saskatchewan Catholic bishops to revive fundraising efforts for residential school survivors.
CBC
Can Canadian federalism cope with 21st century threats?
UBC political professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discussed the impact of federalism on Canada’s ability to tackle the climate crisis.
CBC House
Lytton, B.C. looks to rebuild after wildfire destroys town, but expert warns it could happen again
CTV spoke to Dr. John Innes, a UBC professor and dean of the faculty of forestry, about different types of fire and how to be more climate-conscious.
CTV
The problem with hydration challenges? They’re based on a myth
Gerry Kasten, a lecturer in dietetics at UBC, says hydration challenges may ultimately be harmful to the very thing we’re trying to improve – our health.
Globe and Mail
Dissent, details have long bedeviled Democratic presidents
UBC political professor Dr. Maxwell Cameron says in Canada if members of the legislative branch defy the executive, it would bring down the government on a matter of confidence, whereas in the U.S., members of the legislature can oppose the government without triggering an election.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Sky-high housing prices causing psychological harm
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed anxiety and feelings of inadequacy among young adults.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Gasoline prices expected to continue their climb in B.C., experts say
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about current gas prices.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
With habitat change, B.C. Interior moose may be more susceptible to heat wave
UBCO wildlife biology professor Dr. Adam Ford discussed the effect of heat waves on animals.
iNFOnews
Masks are coming off in parts of Canada, is it too soon?
Dr. Amy Tan, a clinical professor of medicine at UBC, says masks are still a political lightning rod because they are seen by some as an intrusion into the Canadian way of life.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: Four of five B.C. teachers report declining mental health during pandemic
A study by Dr. Anne Gadermann, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, showed that four in five B.C. teachers say their mental health declined during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The pandemic did not affect mental health the way you think
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn co-wrote an article about her study that examined mental health consequences of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atlantic
Research is our best tool for dealing with climate change
Dr. Alejandro Adem, a UBC professor of mathematics and president of NSERC, says it is imperative to increase investments and create broad partnerships to effectively deploy the full scope of Canada’s world-class research expertise in addressing climate change.
Vancouver Sun
Canadian ethicists recognize the critical importance of science and research
UBC medical ethicist Dr. Judy Illes, along with other Canadian ethicists, discussed how critical ethical thinking, scholarship and action have a role to play on every committee for science and research.
The Conversation via National Post