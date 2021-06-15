UBC In The News
More than one million deaths were linked to the burning of fossil fuels in 2017
An international research team co-led by Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, comprehensively analyzed the sources and health effects of air pollution.
Should it be mandatory for all cyclists to wear a helmet?
The Globe and Mail mentioned a 2015 study by Dr. Kay Teschke, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at hospitalization rates for cyclists in Canadian jurisdictions with different helmet legislation and bicycling mode shares.
Will this B.C. tech innovation help drive the cities of tomorrow?
BC Business featured UBC’s Renewable Energy Hub, which aims to turn a city-sized block on the university campus into a smart energy district. Project lead Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering, was interviewed.
The quiet strength of an old-growth forest
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard says in addition to preserving the remaining stands of old-growth, it’s equally important to cultivate healthy, younger forests that have the potential to become old-growth environments in the future.
Why a tree is the friend we need right now
The Wall Street Journal spoke to UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard in an article about why and how to make a tree friendship.
Coronavirus: Canada’s most Chinese city has the best performance in its region – and the worst vaccination rate
Dr. Kenneth Fung, a clinical professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about vaccine hesitancy and low vaccination rates in Richmond.
Trudeau pledges support for Ukraine, mum on support for next step in NATO membership
Dr. Allen Sens, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of political science, says that Canada’s support for Ukrainian membership in NATO will be raised only out of politeness to Ukraine, but that it’s largely off the table.
How some B.C. museums are collaborating with Indigenous communities on path to reconciliation
Dr. Sue Rowley, a curator at the Museum of Anthropology at UBC and anthropology professor, discussed how museums engage with Indigenous cultures and colonial narratives.
Fish are caught in the middle of the catch-and-release debate
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on gillnets and described them as working “like a forest-flattening bomb,” damaging almost everything that encounters them.
COVID-19: Local businesses face recruitment challenges in light of Step 2 restart
Dr. Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on labour shortage throughout B.C. He said people have been rethinking their lives and choices, and the parity pricing aspect of job postings will have to change as the bargaining power now lies with labour.
Docs complain of burnout, consider leaving profession: Canadian study
A survey led by UBC medicine professor Dr. Nadia Khan found that more than two-thirds of physicians are feeling burnt out with over 20 per cent considering leaving the medical profession due to the stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts divided on whether COVID-19 rules should be eased for fully vaccinated adults
Dr. Azim Shariff, a social psychologist at UBC, says allowing greater freedom to fully vaccinated people is worth considering because it can work as an incentive to encourage hesitant people to get the shot.
Not all experts keen on federal guidance for Canadians fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the emergence of new COVID-19 variants suggests that immunization rates are just one part of the puzzle. He added that the federal government should focus on travel and border restrictions.
COVID-19 has had some unexpected impacts on family planning: UBC expert
UBC sociology lecturer Dr. Robyn Pitman discussed the impact of COVID-19 on family planning.
Canadian cities need to align climate change and urban forestry policies
Zhaohua Cheng, Dr. Lorien Nesbitt, Sophie Nitoslawski, Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk, Dr. Stephen Sheppard at UBC’s faculty of forestry discussed their analysis of the alignment between climate change and urban forestry policies in Canadian cities, and recommended ways to meet climate targets by 2030.
Two years after the MMIWG report, targeted work must move urgently ahead
Dr. Margaret Moss, a nursing professor and director of the First Nations House of Learning at UBC, says two years after the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report, targeted work must move urgently ahead.
Comics and graphic novels are examining refugee border-crossing experiences
Dr. Elizabeth “Biz” Nijdam, a professor of German studies in UBC’s department of Central, Eastern, and Northern European studies, discussed refugee comics that offer opportunities for articulating the complexity of the migration journey.
