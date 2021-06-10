UBC In The News
Surgery is more dangerous for Indigenous people. It needn’t be
The Tyee featured a systemic review co-authored by Dr. Nadine Caron, First Nations Health Authority Chair in Cancer and Wellness at UBC, on postoperative outcomes for Indigenous peoples in Canada.
The Tyee
Bikes, bears, and biologists: can mountain biking coexist with nature?
Capital Daily highlighted a study co-authored by UBC forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton that analyzed the impact of outdoor recreation on wildlife.
Capital Daily
Scientists hail golden age to trace bird migration with tech
Dr. Ben Freeman, a postdoctoral fellow at the Biodiversity Research Centre at UBC, commented on new tools used in bird research. He says better information about migration corridors will help to look in the right places.
Associated Press via U.S. News & World Report, Seattle Times, Yahoo, MSN, Daily Mail, Hindustan Times, CTV, CityNews, News 1130
Canadian polls not on hold ‘indefinitely’ due to COVID-19
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, says none of the opposition parties want an election right now.
AFP Fact Check
In Mexico, dive tourism is worth as much as fishing
Dr. Andrés Cisneros-Montemayor, a resource economist at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on a study that found Mexico’s dive tourism industry is much larger than previously thought —pulling in as much revenue as the country’s industrial and artisanal fishing industries combined.
Hakai Magazine
Millions of people will move to Canada in the next 20 years, but where will they live?
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster gave comments about Canada’s housing shortage and suggested that B.C. could follow the lead of New Zealand and reform municipal laws to ensure that municipalities cannot place undue restrictions on attempts at densification.
CTV
Peace region field research station looks at impacts to groundwater
Bethany Ladd, a research scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean, and atmospheric sciences, commented on a report on gas migration.
Alaska Highway News
Why you should take oilsands giants' net-zero pledge with a barrel of skepticism
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison co-wrote about the oil and gas industry’s rhetorical strategies that understate its contribution to climate change and overstate its progress.
National Observer
How cities can avoid ‘green gentrification’ and make urban forests accessible
UBC urban forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt discussed the importance of urban forests and the risk of green gentrification.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Malawi is taking steps to improve care of preterm babies. But gaps remain
Mai-Lei Woo Kinshella, a global health research coordinator in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed her study that explored the perspectives on implementing kangaroo mother care in southern Malawi.
The Conversation
UBC national forum aims to develop ‘bold and concrete action’ to address anti-Asian racism
On June 10 and 11, UBC is hosting a national forum to address anti-Asian racism. The article quoted UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono and history professor Dr. Henry Yu.
University Affairs
Shoppers Drug Mart steps up with UBC, BCCSU to improve addiction treatment and care
A $2 million gift from Shoppers Drug Mart to UBC will establish the Shoppers Drug Mart Addiction Pharmacy Fellowship and support the development of pharmacist-focused addiction treatment education led by the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use. Dr. Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice-president, health, was quoted.
Yahoo
Top Prospects: Leading innovators from the class of 2021
The Logic featured UBC materials engineering student Betty Cai as one of Canada’s leading innovators from the class of 2021.
The Logic (subscription)
How the uber-rich transformed housing in Vancouver and the world
Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, spoke about his new book that walks readers through the extremes of investment architecture and how finance capitalism has altered our built environments.
The Tyee