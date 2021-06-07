Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC’s National Forum on Anti-Asian Racism in Canada: June 10-11 University News

On June 10 and 11, the University of British Columbia will be hosting a two-day National Forum on Anti-Asian Racism in Canada.

Community organizers, scholars, and public intellectuals, along with key figures in government, health care, media, journalism, the private and the not-for-profit sectors will convene frank discussions about anti-Asian racism in our country with the aim of articulating how we can work together on bold and concrete recommendations for action.

The forum will also discuss the results of new Angus Reid Institute polling data (in partnership with UBC) which reveals unique insights into anti-Asian racism in Canada and the experiences of racism in the Asian community. Polling data will be released Tuesday, June 8.

This event is made possible through the generous support of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.

Interviews:

Prof. Henry Yu

Associate Professor, Dept. of History

National Forum on Anti-Asian Racism in Canada planning committee member

Pronouns: he/him

Interview language(s): English

Date/Time:

June 10: Open sessions begin 7 a.m.; closing remarks at 3:30 p.m.

June 11: Open sessions begin at 2 p.m.; closing remarks at 3:45 p.m.

Media wishing to attend are asked to register here.