UBC In The News
Childhood cancer discovery may stop tumour spread, UBC researchers say
Researchers from UBC and B.C. Cancer have found that aggressive and often fatal childhood cancer known as Ewing sarcoma has the potential to prevent metastatic spread in a number of cancer types. Study authors Dr. Poul Sorensen, a professor at UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, and Dr Haifeng Zhang, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, were quoted.
CTV
Repairing Canada’s aging sewer system with an eco-friendly solution
UBC researchers have developed an eco-friendly spray-on coating that could extend the lifespan of sewage systems by decades. Project lead Dr. Nemy Banthia, a civil engineering professor and Canada Research Chair in infrastructure rehabilitation and sustainability, was interviewed.
Weather Network
Pope addresses 'sorrows' of residential schools, does not apologize in public prayer
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre and professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on Cardinal Thomas Collins’s commitment to provide unmitigated access to residential school records.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Globe and Mail, National Observer, The Province, Castanet, Kelowna Now
Major G7 tax agreement only first step toward global deal: Freeland
David Duff, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s statement on how the global minimum agreement made by G7 countries was the first significant step toward a global compact.
CBC via MSN
Critics say B.C. old-growth blockades underscore failure to deliver endangered species law
UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin says B.C. has more species at risk than any other province and needs its own laws to adequately ensure their survival.
CBC
'We just have to get louder': Why this royal wants to break taboos around women's health
Dr. Jerilynn Prior, a UBC professor of endocrinology, gave comments about the significance of high-profile women being open about menopause.
CBC
Canada moves quickly to update citizenship guide to include respect of Indigenous treaties
Dr. Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was quoted about how quickly anti-Indigenous bias can transfer to new immigrants.
Postmedia via National Post, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post
Liberal policies are pricing Canada out of the pharma market
Dr. Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the federal government’s proposed drug pricing reforms.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen
'A symbol of hate': Vancouver mayor wants to rename Trutch Street
Dr. Bruce Granville Miller, a professor of sociocultural anthropology, was quoted about how the history of Joseph Trutch, B.C.’s very first Lieutenant Governor, is tied to Indigenous people and their land.
Daily Hive
Working from home post-pandemic could offer mixed results for women, researchers say
Dr. Elizabeth Hirsh, a UBC sociology professor and Canada Research Chair in law and inequality, and Dr. Marina Adshade, a professor of teaching at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the stigma of remote work and how an increase in remote work could reinforce inequities.
CBC via Yahoo
When should Canadians begin learning about residential schools? Experts say kindergarten
Dr. Shannon Leddy, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, spoke about the importance of educating children about the history of residential schools as early as possible.
Global
Here's why Canadian flights are ridiculously cheap right now
Daily Hive asked Dr. David Gillen, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business and director at the Centre for Transportation Studies, what is causing the price drop in flight costs across Canada.
Daily Hive
Pro hockey player swaps jersey for scrubs, joins younger brother in nursing school
UBCO students Quinn and Adrian Van de Mosselaer talked about the transition from professional hockey to joining the school of nursing as first-year students.
CBC Radio West
Bike experts provide safe spaces for women, members of LGBTQ community to learn maintenance
The Early Edition spoke to Andrea Sandeen, a lead mechanic at UBC’s Bike Kitchen, who is running an online workshop called Women + Queer Night, where she shares her expertise.
CBC Early Edition via Yahoo
Women are taking their sexual health into their own hands
The Globe and Mail mentioned eSense, an online therapy model created by Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, for women struggling with sexual concerns.
Globe and Mail
The National Research Council of Canada and the University of British Columbia launch new Collaboration Centre for Clean Energy Transition
Researchers from faculty members and students from the UBC’s faculties of applied science and science, and the National Research Council of Canada will work together to develop innovations in hydrogen and carbon technologies across the value chain of clean energy development. Dr. Gail Murphy, vice-president, research and innovation, was quoted.
Yahoo
Keeping schools open during COVID-19 pandemic: B.C. public health physicians and child health specialists
Public health physicians and child health specialists at UBC’s faculty of medicine were among the signatories to an open letter asking to keep schools open during the pandemic.
Georgia Straight
Rock on: North Vancouver Olympian Alannah Yip lifts sport climbing’s profile with online clinic in VIMFF event
Postmedia highlighted the Best of Climbing online show, which will feature UBC mechanical engineering graduate Alannah Yip’s climbing clinic targeted towards beginner to intermediate sport climbers.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province