UBCO study indicates parental cannabis use impacts children's future use
UBCO research looked at parental influence on adolescent cannabis use. Study authors Maya Pilin, a PhD student in the Irving K. Barber faculty of arts and social sciences, Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner, a researcher with the school of social work, and psychology professor Dr. Marvin Krank were mentioned.
Castanet
We’re changing the habitat for the orcas and salmon — and not for the better
UBC history professor Dr. Coll Thrush spoke about how newcomers transformed places where they had only recently arrived, completely dismissing the effects on the salmon and Indigenous people.
Seattle Times (subscription)
Scientists become detectives to identify ‘ghost nets’
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on how “ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents, killing marine creatures for no reason.
AP News via Washington Post (subscription)
Remains of 215 children found buried at former B.C. residential school, First Nation says
Media spoke to Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, Linc Kesler, director of the First Nations House of Learning, and Eric Simons, a PhD student in anthropology, about the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children in a former Kamloops residential school.
Turpel-Lafond: CBC, Global, CTV, CityNews, News 1130, Georgia Straight
Kesler: CBC via MSN
Simons: The Canadian Press via CTV, National Observer, New West Record, Pique, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Langley Advance Times, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Yahoo, MSN
Former regional health director denies knowing of racism at Joliette hospital
UBC nursing professor Dr. Annette Browne says it is important that establishments acknowledge systemic racism is an issue that affects the medical care Indigenous people receive.
CBC
Forest management questioned amid B.C. logging protest
Dr. John Innes, dean of forestry at UBC, gave comments about the protests over logging of old-growth forests on Vancouver Island.
CBC National (0:43 mark)
Shouldn’t speed limits be designed for the ‘85th percentile’ of drivers?
Dr. Tarek Sayed, a professor in UBC’s department of civil engineering, commented on raising speed limits.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Canada's nuclear ambitions — linchpin of a carbon-free future or a path to 'greenwash' tar sands?
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about building small modular nuclear reactors.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, New West Record, Tri-City News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Ruling ordering a 45 per cent cut in emissions 'does not change the actions we are taking': Shell Canada
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Shell being ordered to cut carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and said the ruling may end up being more symbolic than practical.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, New West Record, Prince George Citizen
Pregnant Canadians with COVID-19 face close calls, happy reunions and resolve to get more mothers vaccinated
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was quoted about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy.
Globe and Mail
Some kids may experience separation anxiety due to COVID-19, psychologists say
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments about separation anxiety in children due to COVID-19.
Globe and Mail
Many long for a taste of pre-pandemic normalcy. Here’s why others can’t bear to think of it
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed “restart anxiety” and the importance of reaching out for help and being patient with those who aren’t ready to enter post-pandemic life.
The Star
B.C. fish farms transmit virus to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new study confirms
Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a viral ecologist in UBC’s faculties of medicine and science, discussed his new study that found a salmon virus that is common on fish farms was introduced to southern B.C. roughly 30 years ago and is continually transmitted between farmed and wild salmon.
The Conversation via Narwhal
Lower Mainland organization donates bikes to isolated migrant workers
A group of UBC students and Vancouver non-profits are working together to offer autonomy and accessible transportation to agricultural migrant workers by giving them bikes.
News 1130
Want to see a big tree up close and alive (instead of on a truck bed)?
The Tyee highlighted the B.C. Big Tree Registry maintained by UBC forestry faculty, which tracks the largest trees for each native species in B.C.
The Tyee
UBCO invites wine lovers to learn and wine taste virtually
UBC’s alumni association has teamed up with alumni wineries throughout the Okanagan and B.C. to bring a variety of virtual wine tasting experiences. Dr. Jacques-Olivier Pesme, director of the UBC Wine Research Centre, was quoted.
Castanet