COVID-19 gender gap: B.C. women are getting vaccinated at higher rates than men

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says misinformation and conspiracy theories flourish in a vacuum of information, which is why it is crucial people are able to access accurate information about the vaccines as early as possible before the “misinformation narrative” takes hold.

Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province