UBC In The News
Canada’s Indigenous communities at greater risk post-surgery, study shows
Global featured new research co-authored by Dr. Nadine Caron, First Nations Health Authority Chair in Cancer and Wellness at UBC, that systematically reviewed studies comparing postoperative outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
Visiting parks is good for your health, says UBC study
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News highlighted a study led by Dr. Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health, that examined the relationship between health and the built environment.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices
UBC forestry professor Dr. Terry Sunderland discussed illegal logging in B.C.
How Ottawa thwarted efforts to help an endangered species
UBC zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor commented on the mismanagement of steelhead trout, an endangered population.
Supreme Court ruling tries to clarify definitions of consent and credibility in sexual-assault cases
Isabel Grant, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the Supreme Court’s clarification on the issue of consent in sexual-assault convictions.
Skincare tools proving to be a popular at-home option amid pandemic
Dr. Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, spoke about at-home facial tools and skin care treatments.
Dead humpback whale washes up on Haida Gwaii beach
Dr. Andrew Trites, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted in an article about a dead humpback whale that was discovered on a Haida Gwaii beach.
Taming COVID-19 variants: Canadian, U.S. researchers working on new antiviral drug
A team co-led by Dr. François Jean, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, has developed a new anti-viral drug that could play a role in treating COVID-19 variants.
Scientists spot genes behind severe COVID-19 risk
Dr. Ana Hernandez Cordero, a postdoctoral fellow with the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation at UBC, discussed her new research that has identified a group of genes that may significantly increase the risk of developing COVID-19.
UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing
UBC nursing professor Dr. Sabrina Wong discussed a pilot study that suggests COVID-19 rapid testing is effective in targeting asymptomatic patients and the scenarios in which the testing would be most effective.
Survival mode: How the pandemic turned us into fierce competitors
Dr. Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, commented on people’s behaviour in scarcity mindset and said he sees it playing out with vaccine nationalism, as wealthier nations hoard vaccines for their citizens instead of sharing with poorer countries.
COVID-19 gender gap: B.C. women are getting vaccinated at higher rates than men
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says misinformation and conspiracy theories flourish in a vacuum of information, which is why it is crucial people are able to access accurate information about the vaccines as early as possible before the “misinformation narrative” takes hold.
COVID-19: Fraser Health becomes 'flexible, agile and adaptable' to cool hot spots
UBC professor Heidi Tworek commented on B.C.’s vaccine rollout and viewing lack of access as vaccine hesitancy.
COVID-19: B.C. pushes vaccine registration as only 260,000 are signed up who haven't had jab
UBC professors Sarah Otto and Heidi Tworek were quoted in an article about COVID-19 vaccination in B.C.
COVID trauma, burnout, stress rising among critical care nurses: study
A report by researchers from UBC’s school of nursing, University of Ottawa and Fraser Health Authority says at least half of critical care nurses have experienced psychological distress associated with providing care to COVID-19 patients during the early phases of the pandemic.
Pent-up demand will fill theatres, stadiums, insiders say
UBC zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto commented on whether people will be hesitant to return to concerts and sporting events once pandemic crowd restrictions end.
Sport 2050: Why are we doing this - and why does it matter today?
Dr. Madeleine Orr, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBCO’s faculty of management, is on a panel that will analyze what sport might look like in 2050 with climate change.
Educating Surrey’s Sikh community with COVID-19 Gurdwara Campaign
UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal discussed the COVID-19 Gurdwara campaign that aims to educate the local South Asian community about the importance of being vaccinated.
UBC professor Sinikka Elliott remembered by students and colleagues for advocacy and generosity
Friends, colleagues and students remember UBC sociology professor Dr. Sinikka Elliott, who was found deceased on Salt Spring Island.
National Nursing Week: Two brothers bring family teachings to education
UBCO students Quinn and Adrian Van de Mosselaer talked about joining the school of nursing as first-year students and the work being done on Indigenizing and decolonizing within the program.
Here’s how one Vancouver inventor is harnessing the power of the Georgia Strait
UBC alumnus Charles Hayne was interviewed about work on B.C.’s first commercially operational wave machine.
