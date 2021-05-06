UBC In The News
Baby's first poop may predict their allergy risk, study finds
Babygaga featured a new UBC study that showed the composition of a baby’s first stool after birth may be able to predict their risk of developing allergies.
Babygaga
Neutron-scattering equipment set to make return to Canada thanks to CFI funding
Dr. Alannah Hallas, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, spoke about some challenges around accessing neutron scattering tools during the pandemic and how that has impacted her research.
University Affairs
A mysterious brain disease is spreading in Canada
Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted in an article about a cluster of cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
Futurism
Starlink link: Here's what caused the flying line of lights spotted over Vancouver
Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, gave comments about the lights seen flying in Metro Vancouver skies Tuesday night from the SpaceX satellites.
CTV
New funding models required for science and engineering research: report
Dr. Alejandro Adem, a UBC professor of mathematics and president of NSERC, commented on a new report on successful research funding practices around the world and their potential application to the Canadian context.
University Affairs
Where does Vancouver's urban forest need to grow next?
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard spoke about how everyone can contribute to increasing the canopy cover of the city’s urban forest by using a multi-pronged strategy.
The Tyee
Closure of two long-term care homes in West Van signal seniors housing crisis
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments about bed shortages and how older long-term care homes were built in a different era when the residents had less complex needs.
North Shore News
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed why it may be difficult to establish herd immunity in Canada.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, National Post, Globe and Mail, Ottawa Sun, The Star, Toronto Sun, Montreal Gazette, Winnipeg Free Press, CityNews, News 1130, Breakfast Television, Vancouver Sun, The Province, New West Record, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, MSN
When should you seek medical attention if you have COVID-19? Sooner than you might think
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, suggests that given the stories emerging about previously healthy people dying unexpectedly, it’s worth getting any concerning COVID-19 symptoms assessed.
CBC via Yahoo, MSN
Canadian medical students push for COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor of bioethics at UBC, says an intellectual property waiver, which enables patent-free, widespread manufacturing of COVID-19 medicines and vaccines, needs to be seriously considered to allow better cooperation between countries.
Global
Southern Albertans dealing with ‘mental toll’ as COVID-19 continues
Global mentioned data collected by UBC and Canadian Mental Health Association, which showed the mental health of 40 per cent of Canadians has deteriorated since the onset of the pandemic, and 77 per cent of adults report feeling negative emotions as a result of COVID-19.
Global
COVID-19: B.C. to offer Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and up, possibly before end of school year
UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Fawziah Lalji and Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, say vaccinating children before the start of the next school year would be a positive step for preventing outbreaks and school closures.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Klondike Gold Rush collection donated to UBC
Historic collection from the Klondike Gold Rush has been gifted to UBC in $2.5M donation by Phil Lind, a UBC alumnus and vice-president of Rogers Communication. UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald
UBC to produce green hydrogen for new fuelling station
UBC will be installing a new hydrogen fueling station on the Thunderbird parkade at the UBC campus. Dr. Walter Mérida, project lead and a professor of mechanical engineering, and UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono were quoted.
Business in Vancouver, Daily Hive, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
The ‘super’ success of Aritzia: Jennifer Wong, president and COO, leads with impact
Forbes featured Jennifer Wong, a UBC economics alumna and president and CEO of Aritzia.
Forbes