UBC In The News

Baby's first poop may predict their allergy risk, study finds

Babygaga featured a new UBC study that showed the composition of a baby’s first stool after birth may be able to predict their risk of developing allergies.
Babygaga

Neutron-scattering equipment set to make return to Canada thanks to CFI funding

Dr. Alannah Hallas, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, spoke about some challenges around accessing neutron scattering tools during the pandemic and how that has impacted her research.
University Affairs

A mysterious brain disease is spreading in Canada

Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted in an article about a cluster of cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
Futurism

Starlink link: Here's what caused the flying line of lights spotted over Vancouver

Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, gave comments about the lights seen flying in Metro Vancouver skies Tuesday night from the SpaceX satellites.
CTV

New funding models required for science and engineering research: report

Dr. Alejandro Adem, a UBC professor of mathematics and president of NSERC, commented on a new report on successful research funding practices around the world and their potential application to the Canadian context.
University Affairs

Where does Vancouver's urban forest need to grow next?

UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard spoke about how everyone can contribute to increasing the canopy cover of the city’s urban forest by using a multi-pronged strategy.
The Tyee

Closure of two long-term care homes in West Van signal seniors housing crisis

UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments about bed shortages and how older long-term care homes were built in a different era when the residents had less complex needs.
North Shore News

Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed why it may be difficult to establish herd immunity in Canada.
The Canadian Press via CP24GlobalCTVNational PostGlobe and MailOttawa SunThe StarToronto SunMontreal GazetteWinnipeg Free PressCityNewsNews 1130Breakfast TelevisionVancouver SunThe ProvinceNew West RecordTri-City NewsSurrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressTimes ColonistVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsCastanetPrince George CitizenMSN

When should you seek medical attention if you have COVID-19? Sooner than you might think

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, suggests that given the stories emerging about previously healthy people dying unexpectedly, it’s worth getting any concerning COVID-19 symptoms assessed.
CBC via YahooMSN

Canadian medical students push for COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Dr. Anita Ho, a professor of bioethics at UBC, says an intellectual property waiver, which enables patent-free, widespread manufacturing of COVID-19 medicines and vaccines, needs to be seriously considered to allow better cooperation between countries.
Global

Southern Albertans dealing with ‘mental toll’ as COVID-19 continues

Global mentioned data collected by UBC and Canadian Mental Health Association, which showed the mental health of 40 per cent of Canadians has deteriorated since the onset of the pandemic, and 77 per cent of adults report feeling negative emotions as a result of COVID-19.
Global

COVID-19: B.C. to offer Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and up, possibly before end of school year

UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Fawziah Lalji and Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, say vaccinating children before the start of the next school year would be a positive step for preventing outbreaks and school closures.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Klondike Gold Rush collection donated to UBC

Historic collection from the Klondike Gold Rush has been gifted to UBC in $2.5M donation by Phil Lind, a UBC alumnus and vice-president of Rogers Communication. UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceCalgary Herald

UBC to produce green hydrogen for new fuelling station

UBC will be installing a new hydrogen fueling station on the Thunderbird parkade at the UBC campus. Dr. Walter Mérida, project lead and a professor of mechanical engineering, and UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono were quoted.
Business in VancouverDaily Hive, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

The ‘super’ success of Aritzia: Jennifer Wong, president and COO, leads with impact

Forbes featured Jennifer Wong, a UBC economics alumna and president and CEO of Aritzia.
Forbes