UBC In The News
Sharp drop in leatherback sea turtles off West Coast called a troubling sign
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says seeing similar declines in giant sea turtle populations in more than one place warrants serious concern.
Washington Post (subscription)
Why Extinction Rebellion protesters have been blocking major thoroughfares in B.C.
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall gave comments about social and environmental movements.
CBC
Mental Health Monday: Integrating mental health into B.C.’s public health-care system
Dr. Lesley Lutes, a UBCO professor of psychology, says she would love to see the government approve registered psychologists to be eligible providers under the medical services plan.
Global
Canada’s troubled waters
Dr. Madjid Mohseni, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering, was quoted about the challenge of not having access to clean drinking water.
University Affairs
Canada relies on nuclear power to reduce GHGs
Dr. M.V. Ramana, director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on market viability of small modular reactors.
Le Devoir
‘Cave syndrome’ keeps the vaccinated in social isolation
Scientific American mentioned a UBC psychiatry study that predicted an estimated 10 per cent of people will develop COVID-19 stress syndrome after coping with severe psychological problems.
Scientific American
What caused the roaring twenties? Not the end of a pandemic (probably)
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the mental health impact of the pandemic.
Smithsonian Magazine, Business in Vancouver
First-ever image of COVID-19 variant supports faith in current vaccines, says UBC
UBC researchers have become the first in the world to capture and publish structural images of the spike protein on B.1.1.7., the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. Articles quoted Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, the lead researcher and a professor in UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology.
India Times, Indian Express, CNN-News18 via MSN, The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, MSN, Postmedia via Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Do not book: British Columbians asked not to double up on first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, spoke about improving access to COVID-19 vaccines and the province’s vaccine registration system.
CTV Vancouver, CTV National News
Suicidal thoughts remain high among Canadians during pandemic
Research led by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association shows that the pandemic continues to take a toll on Canadians’ mental health. UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins and Dr. Anne Gadermann, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, were quoted.
Financial Post, Radio Canada, Le Soleil, Kamloops This Week, Orillia Matters, Barrie Today, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Pique, Squamish Chief, Prince George Citizen, Prince George Citizen
Anxiety is on the rise during COVID-19. Here’s what you can do to help ease it
Dr. Melisa Robichaud, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says the physiological sensations you get make sense when you’re in danger, but they can be frightening when there’s no physical threat.
Reader’s Digest via MSN