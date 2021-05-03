UBC In The News
Study: Baby's first poop may help ID food allergy risk
Media highlighted a new UBC study that showed the composition of a baby’s first stool is associated with whether or not a child will develop allergies within their first year of life. Study authors Dr. Brett Finlay, Dr. Charisse Petersen and Dr. Stuart Turvey were quoted.
UPI, New Scientist, Times of News India, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Prince George Matters
What have recent studies shown pollution can do to our health and bodies?
Daily Mail mentioned a UBC report that showed children born today will lose nearly two years of their lives because of air pollution.
Daily Mail
Planned C-sections may be less risky for some moms, babies: study co-author
Dr. Sarah Munro, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was quoted about her research project that aimed to help women decide how they want to deliver after a previous C-section and let families know about the potential benefits and harms of whatever decision they make.
The Canadian Press via Global, CTV, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News
Global effort to save dwindling ocean fish faces moment of truth
Dr. Andrés Cisneros-Montemayor, a resource economist at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about efforts to protect fishing industries and how subsidies are now required to maintain a profit in fishing communities.
Bloomberg via BNN Bloomberg
What women know about the science of perfectionism
UBC psychology professor Dr. Paul Hewitt was quoted about perfectionism.
Salon
#IAmHongKonger campaign aims to make its mark in 2021 Canadian census
Dr. Leo Shin, a professor of Asian studies and history at UBC, spoke about what Hong Kong identity means.
Global
Canada’s housing market is hurting your brain, but you don’t have to lose your head over it
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says when it comes to social comparison, we tend to notice more whenever when we are behind than when we’re ahead.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Ottawa’s squeeze play to get all provinces into its child-care plan
Dr. Hoi Kong, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in an article about the federal government’s promise to invest $30-billion toward creating a national child-care program.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The fascinating evolution of Indigenous tourism
Karen Duffek, a curator at the Museum of Anthropology, says it’s critical for museums to confront racism and establish meaningful connections with communities.
The Star
A year without germs
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, was quoted about the impact of the pandemic on the human microbiome.
The Atlantic
The growing frustration over pandemic restriction cheaters
Isabel Grant, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the sentencing in the Vancouver penthouse nightclub case.
New York Times
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, was quoted about the projections showing a 30 to 40 per cent decline in COVID-19 transmission rates since March.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
Avoid shaming, build trust to combat vaccine hesitancy, southern Manitoban pastor says
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says it’s important to go local when fighting vaccine hesitancy and people are more likely to trust their community members than an authority figure who they don’t know.
CBC
Asymptomatic staff tested in Lions Gate outbreak as modelling predicts B.C. hospitals will remain full
UBC professor Dr. Sarah Otto says closing indoor dining and hotspot vaccination campaigns seemed to have made the difference in bringing down numbers. However, to open up, we need to get 80 to 90 per cent of our population vaccinated.
CTV
From dance to drama to drawing, children need an arts education now more than ever
Dr. Adam Rysanek, a building systems expert and a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, says the likelihood of a child under six contracting COVID-19 in a low-occupancy, indoor classroom-like setting remains low—even with the variants.
Globe and Mail
COVID has taken a devastating toll on Canada’s nurses. But the pandemic offers a chance to heal a broken system
Elsie Tan, associate director of undergrad programs at UBC’s school of nursing, was quoted about the increase in the number of applications for the 2021-22 academic year. Many applicants cited the pandemic as their reason for wanting to join the profession.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
COVID-19: UBC researcher leads team that found potential Achilles heel
Dr. Josef Penninger, director of the Life Sciences Institute and a professor of medical genetics at UBC, is leading an international team that hopes their research can lead to a drug that prevents the COVID-19 virus from infecting people.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada must aim at stamping out COVID-19 spread: An open letter from doctors and scientists
UBC medicine professors Dr. James Russell, Dr. Don Burke and Dr. Gordon Wood were among the signatories to an open letter urging Canada to adopt a better, more effective approach to COVID-19.
Maclean’s
Meet the people putting Indigenous culture at the heart of addictions treatment
CBC spoke to Dr. Lyana Patrick, the first Indigenous PhD graduate from UBC’s school of community and regional planning. She said providing opportunities for Indigenous people to come together to create a community, be outside and connect to the land can provide a pathway to healing.
CBC
B.C. legal giant Thomas Berger helped define Indigenous rights in Canadian law
The Globe and Mail paid tribute to B.C. Justice Thomas Berger, a UBC alumnus who helped define Indigenous rights in Canadian law and shaped the future of development in Northern Canada.
Globe and Mail