UBC In The News
Suzanne Simard interview: How I uncovered the hidden language of trees
New Scientist spoke to UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard about challenging our preconceptions of how plants interact and her discovery of the wood-wide web.
New Scientist
Are exercise snacks the next big thing for weight loss?
Men’s Journal highlighted a UBCO study co-authored by Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at the school of health and exercise sciences, that found short bursts of exercise is an efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness.
Men’s Journal via MSN
A Denver neighborhood creates green space to improve community health
Yes Magazine mentioned an analysis by UBC forestry and SALA researchers that looked at the distributional green equity in 10 U.S. cities and found Latino and Black communities have less access to urban nature than White communities.
Yes Magazine
'Light therapy' could help brain-injured veterans struggling with PTSD
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam reviewed the preliminary findings of a study that found light therapy alongside traditional treatments may benefit veterans with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Health Day via U.S. News & World Report
B.C.'s $500-million investment fund to help small, medium-sized businesses
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the provincial government’s $500 million investment fund to help small and medium businesses and said he’s concerned about a lack of complete independence for the fund.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Globe and Mail (subscription), The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, CityNews, News 1130, Castanet, Prince George Matters, Yahoo, MSN
B.C. legwork positions it to capitalize on Ottawa's support on child care: Advocates
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says the NDP has improved child care substantially relative to the previous B.C. Liberal government, but the budget suggests the province does not plan to be as active as it promised in the election.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
B.C.’s commitment to long-term care beds in budget falls short, critic says
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch says the pandemic has shown that congregate living, such as care homes, creates risks for older people. She added that we need to engage older people and their caregivers in creating a new system of seniors care in B.C.
Globe and Mail
Vaccinated people can go maskless outside. Here’s what the CDC says is safe.
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says the more you change guidelines, the more you confuse people, and in an ideal world, they need to be super-simple and constant.
National Geographic
She was nervous to get vaccinated, but Winnipeg woman is now encouraging others to get their shot
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, gave comments about the importance of showing people that vaccination is not just about themselves, but about protecting the community as a whole.
CBC
Vancouver's Playland delays opening weekend to avoid attracting out-of-town visitors
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the repoening of amusement parks.
CBC
India COVID SOS group works to address ongoing pandemic crisis
Dr. Veena Sriram, a professor at UBC’s schools of public policy and global affairs and population and public health, was interviewed about the COVID-19 crisis in India and how Canada can help.
CBC Vancouver News
Do we have a moral obligation to live for as long as possible?
UBC philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee discussed whether we have a moral obligation to live for as long as possible.
The Conversation