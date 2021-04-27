UBC In The News
All this cleanliness is bad for our health
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in UBC’s departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, was quoted about his study that looked at the microbial fallout that may follow post-pandemic.
Mother Jones, Wired
Plastics and toxic chemicals are killing fish — and poisoning us
Dr. Juan José Alava Santos, a marine researcher from UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about anthropogenic pollution.
National Observer
India’s devastating COVID-19 crisis: How canada can be a strong ally
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, spoke about how Canada can support vaccine equity.
Forbes
Indian ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 virus reinforces need for restrictions
Dr. Veena Sriram, a professor at UBC’s schools of public policy and global affairs and population and public health, and Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in the department of medicine, were interviewed about the B.1.617 variant that is driving the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Sriram: BBC Radio – Stephen Nolan (1:58:00 mark), Global News Hour at 6
Joy: Global News Hour at 6
UBC researchers help develop Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
UBC biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Pieter Cullis and vice-president health Dr. Dermot Kelleher were interviewed about UBC’s development of nanoparticle technology that allows the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine to enter human cells.
Global News Hour at 6
Many in B.C. will start summer with a single COVID-19 vaccine dose. What will that mean?
UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Fawziah Lalji spoke about how the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is effective at reducing serious illness and hospitalization.
CTV
Pandemic communications
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, discussed how the provincial government can change its approach to pandemic communications.
TVO – #onpoli (13:10 mark)
Combining two kinds of COVID-19 vaccine 'should work quite well': expert
Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, gave comments about mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.
News 1130
Vaccinate more essential workers to save lives, study finds
The Tyee quoted Amin Adibi, a statistical research analyst at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, about his analysis on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which showed that if it is given now to frontline workers it can prevent tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases.
The Tyee
Canada can’t stand by while India’s medical system collapses
Dr. Veena Sriram, a professor at UBC’s schools of public policy and global affairs and population and public health, says we cannot end the pandemic by vaccinating only our country and the only way to end the pandemic is to end it everywhere, and global hot spots such as India will be key.
Globe and Mail
Canadians should ask why we are running out of drugs to treat COVID-19
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, co-wrote about medication shortages in the pandemic.
Globe and Mail
University of British Columbia 13th in international impact rankings
The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings ranked UBC 13th overall in their 2021 edition. Dr. Gail Murphy, vice-president, research and innovation, was quoted.
Vancouver is Awesome via Castanet