UBC In The News
When it comes to climate change, biases affect everyone
Dr. Jiaying Zhao, a Language Sciences member and professor in UBC’s psychology department and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about her study that found liberals and conservatives not only hold different beliefs about climate change, but they also pay attention to different aspects of it.
Wyoming Public Media
Why robots just can't grow good weed
Dr. Anne Lacey Samuels, a professor in UBC’s department of botany, gave comments about growing cannabis.
Mashable
The erosion of personal ownership
Dr. Luciana Duranti, a professor of archival sciences at UBC’s School of Information, was quoted about developing standards in an article about personal ownership.
Vox
Experts, advocates say federal budget is hit-and-miss on housing
Dr. Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in an article about the national housing strategy. He questioned the appropriateness of a national tax for a price problem that exists only in certain regions and urban areas.
The Canadian Press
The future of work: The gig economy
UBC sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller discussed the growth of the gig economy and why there are concerns from governments and labour experts about this business model.
Global News Morning BC
B.C. budget steers clear of trying to cool hot housing market in short-term
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, spoke about housing affordability in B.C.
Globe and Mail
Rogers outage thrusts network reliability into spotlight amid 5G rollout
Dr. Victor Leung, a professor emeritus in electrical and computer engineering at UBC, said that although software updates for telecom networks are tested extensively before being implemented, circumstances in the real world can be different than in the lab.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How climate-friendly farming fits into Canada’s budget
Dr. Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about the use of nitrogen fertilizers.
National Observer (subscription)
B.C.'s pandemic budget increases spending and forecasts big deficits
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, commented on the B.C. budget and said despite the increased spending there are worrying signs in the budget.
The Tyee
Everything we know about the national childcare plan
Dr. Barry Forer, a researcher at the Human Early Learning Partnership at UBC, says he’s optimistic that the conditions are ideal for rolling out a Canadian child care plan.
Maclean’s via Today’s Parent, MSN
What you can and can’t do once you’ve received your 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says that while the first vaccine dose seems to offer good protection, with the new variants spreading around we don’t really know how good that protection is after every variant.
Global
Why women are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Global
Demand for AstraZeneca demand spikes in B.C.
Amin Adibi, a statistical research analyst at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was interviewed about his analysis on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which showed that if it is given now to frontline workers it can prevent thousands of deaths.
Global News Hour at 6
Should you hold off on vaccination if you live in a hot spot but aren’t at high risk of getting COVID-19?
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor at the Centre for Applied Ethics at UBC, says we need to change the language about who is deserving of the COVID-19 vaccine because at the end of the day, everyone should get the vaccine and it is a civic responsibility.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19 measures and the mental health of the people in the province
Dr. James Brander, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed about the economic costs of COVID-19 restrictions.
OMNI BC (2:20 mark)
$10 a day child care breakthrough not nearly biggest federal budget spend
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed the need for generational fairness in the federal budget.
