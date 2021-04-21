Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Earth Day and Leaders Summit on Climate Media Advisories

On April 22, the world will celebrate Earth Day under the theme “Restore Our Earth,” with a focus on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems.

To coincide with Earth Day, U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22 and 23, where the U.S. will announce an ambitious new 2030 emissions target. It is anticipated that Canada will announce a new Paris Agreement target as well.

UBC experts are available to comment on Earth Day and the Leaders Summit on Climate.

Agriculture and food systems

Dr. Sean Smukler

Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: sean.smukler@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: he/him

Agriculture’s potential to play a role in climate change mitigation

Agricultural strategies for adapting to climate change

Agriculture’s impact on the environment and strategies to reduce impacts

Biodiversity and conservation

Dr. Peter Arcese

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-350-9295

Email: peter.arcese@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Swahili

Pronouns: he/him

Habitat change, evolution, wildlife ecology

Dr. Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 604-288-9820

Cell: 778-839-9820

Language(s): English

Pronouns: she/her

Biodiversity, environmental protection, sustainability and climate change broadly, transformative change

Dr. Lorien Nesbitt

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 604-355-1445

Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Spanish

Pronouns: she/her

Urban forestry/urban nature/urban greening, environmental justice, climate justice, urban forests and smart technologies

Dr. Terry Sunderland

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-871-6483

E-mail: terry.sunderland@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Forests, rural livelihoods, biodiversity, food security, conservation

Climate policy and politics

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Climate science and climate policy

Dr. Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-968-4923

Email: Kathryn.Harrison@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: she/her

Climate policy, federalism, Canadian politics

Emerging green technologies

Dr. Johan Foster

Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Tel: 604-817-8882

Email: johan.foster@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Dr. Walter Mérida

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Clean Energy Research Centre

Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Spanish, Italian

Dr. Adam Rysanek

Assistant Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Tel: 236-992-3371

Email: arysanek@sala.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Building retrofits, energy efficiency and carbon emission reductions of buildings

Indoor air quality and COVID-19 transmission indoors

Climate change impacts on buildings

Healthy buildings and good indoor environmental quality

Health and well-being related to working from home under the pandemic

Dr. Vikram Yadav

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

School of Biomedical Engineering

E-mail: vikramaditya.yadav@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: he/him

Environmental biotechnology and large-scale bioremediation projects

Oil sands and acid mine drainage

* Available all day except from 3-4 p.m.

Environmental law, climate justice and organizing

Dr. David R. Boyd

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Environment

Associate Professor of Law, Policy and Sustainability, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Associate Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 250-629-9984

Email: david.r.boyd@ires.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Climate, biodiversity, pollution (including plastic)

Environmental connection to emerging infectious diseases of zoonotic origin such as COVID-19

Human rights and environment, environmental justice

* Unavailable on Thursday, April 22.

Dr. Leila Harris

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: lharris@ires.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: she/her

Human right to water, water security for households

Environmental justice

Grace Nosek

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Founder, UBC Climate Hub

Email: grace.nosek@gmail.com

Language(s): English

Pronouns: she/her

Youth climate justice movement, how to empower young people in the face of intersecting crises

Climate Hub, empowering youth climate action at universities

Fossil fuel disinformation campaigns, climate narratives, systemic versus individual action

Ocean and freshwater ecosystems and fisheries

Dr. William Cheung

Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Canada Research Chair (Tier II, Global Change and Ocean Sustainability)

Tel: 778-837-7252

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Chinese (Cantonese)

Impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependant human communities

Climate solutions for the ocean and fisheries

Dr. Andrea Reid

Assistant Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Principal Investigator with the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries

Tel: 514-894-2639

Email: a.reid@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Indigenous fisheries, Indigenous science, aquatic conservation, freshwater ecosystems

*Available Wednesday 12 – 1 p.m. and 3 – 4 p.m.

Dr. John S. Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Conservation and species at risk in freshwater systems

Dr. Rashid Sumaila

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Tel: 604-351-7406

Language(s): English, Norwegian, Hausa

Bioeconomics, marine ecosystem valuation and analysis of issues such as fisheries subsidies

Marine protected areas, illegal fishing

Climate change, marine plastic pollution and oil spills

Dr. Philippe Tortell

Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: ptortell@eoas.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: he/him

Editor of “Earth 2020: An Insider’s Guide to a Rapidly Changing Planet,” a collection of essays on how the Earth’s environment has changed since the first Earth Day declared in 1970.

Chemical and biological oceanography, marine photosynthesis and greenhouse gases

Pollution

Dr. Juan Jose Alava

Research associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Principal Investigator of the Ocean Pollution Research Unit

Tel: 604-291-0019

Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English and Spanish

Ocean pollution, ocean plastics and microplastics

Marine eco-toxicology and conservation of marine mammals, sea birds and sea turtles

Climate change and pollution

COVID-19 pandemic and pollution

Dr. Amanda Giang

Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Email: amanda.giang@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Toxic chemicals, air pollution, air quality modelling

Environmental justice

Psychology and behaviour change

Dr. Jiaying Zhao

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Pronouns: she/her