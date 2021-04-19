UBC experts on COVID-19

Provinces are figuring out how to approach the current record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases and how to rollout the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine more widely.
Business and economics
David Clough
Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: david.clough@sauder.ubc.ca
- How businesses can adapt to COVID-19
- How the business landscape could change
Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on housing, mortgage and cities
Harish Krishnan
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: harish.krishnan@sauder.ubc.ca
- supply chain management, supply chain coordination
*unavailable Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 213-479-3498
Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca
- Vaccine supply chain and distribution
Mathematics and disease modelling
Daniel Coombs
Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics
Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control
Sarah (Sally) Otto
Professor, Department of Zoology
Email: otto@zoology.ubc.ca
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth, evolution, and the efficacy of public health measures
Medical and public health
Anna Blakney
Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
- mRNA vaccines and treatments; debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines
Michael Brauer
Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
- Masks/mask effectiveness, ventilation and air filtration to reduce transmission, COVID-19 forecasting
Mariana Brussoni
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: mbrussoni@bcchr.ubc.ca
- Going outside and benefits of outdoor play for children during COVID-19
- Parental engagement in supporting children’s physical activity and outdoor play
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
- Effects of COVID-19 on lung health and patient-reported outcomes
- COVID-19 clinical follow-up, including long haulers
Dr. Michael Curry
Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Ken Denike
Assistant Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-899-0564
Email: ubcken@gmail.com
- vectors of disease transmission in epidemiology, forecasting COVID-19 cases for local areas
Mahyar Etminan
Associate Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Medicine
Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca
- Drug safety scientist; COVID-19 and ibuprofen (Advil) drug safety
- Vaccine efficacy and safety; vaccine clinical trials
Guy Faulkner
Professor, School of Kinesiology
Email: guy.faulkner@ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on movement behaviours (physical activity; sedentary behaviour) across the lifespan
Dr. Ran Goldman
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca
- Preparing for the flu season during a pandemic
- Flu vaccine and parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children
Farinaz Havaei
Assistant Professor, School of Nursing
Email: farinaz.havaeu@ubc.ca
- Nursing workplace conditions (including in long-term care), staffing shortages, workplace mental health and safety
*unavailable Friday morning through 2:30 p.m.
Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
- Infectious disease prevention and vaccination; pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Dr. Judy Illes
Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology
Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca
- Balancing the benefits and risks of reaching out to help people in need, such as people who are vulnerable (older people, exhausted and isolated people, and children)
- Triage and resource allocation of medical supplies and instruments, such as ventilators
- Ethics of vaccine rollout and access
Emily Jenkins
Assistant Professor, School of Nursing
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-315-6810
- Mental health and COVID-19, including suicide risks and impact on vulnerable populations, effects of isolation/quarantine, and access to online mental health supports
Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com
- Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
- Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)
Mieke Koehoorn
Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
Email: mieke.koehoorn@ubc.ca
- Occupational health, unemployment and health
- Workers’ compensation
Dr. Teresa Tsang
Professor, Department of Medicine
Tel: 604-875-5067
Email: t.tsang@ubc.ca
- COVID detection and prognostication through imaging and AI
Psychology and mental health
Anne Gadermann
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Scientist, Centre for Health Evaluation & Outcome Sciences
Email: anne.gadermann@ubc.ca
- Impact of the pandemic on parent and child mental health and well-being
Azim Shariff
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: shariff@psych.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-616-9354
- Social psychology
- Moral decision-making
- Individual vs. collective interests
Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca
- Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”
Dr. Lakshmi Yatham
Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry
Director, Institute of Mental Health
Email: l.yatham@ubc.ca
- Psychological impacts of COVID-19
Treatment and vaccine development
Horacio Bach
Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to design antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the virus into cells
Sarah Hedtrich
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Email: sarah.hedtrich@ubc.ca
- Using animal models and human-based models to study COVID-19, and what can be done on this end to be better prepared for future pandemics
*unavailable Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jeffrey Joy
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Email: jjoy@cfenet.ubc.ca
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study the genomic evolution of the novel coronavirus
- Recipient of Genome Canada Grant to study new phylogenetic methods in HIV and HCV molecular epidemiology
- Molecular epidemiology and evolutionary genetics of infectious diseases
- Evolution in medicine and public health
- Evolutionary and phylodynamic analyses of coronaviruses, HIV, HCV, and other pathogens
Dr. Richard Lester
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases (Physician-researcher)
Cell: 778-836-2005
Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca
- Researching the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children's Hospital
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca
- Pediatric infectious disease expert
- Co-principal investigator of the Canadian Treatments for COVID-19 (CATCO) trial
Dr. Josef Penninger
Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics
Email: Please contact Bethany Becker to arrange interviews at bethany.becker@ubc.ca
- Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure
- Member of an international research team performing studies on COVID-19
Dr. James Russell
Physician; Professor, Department of Medicine; Principal Investigator at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation (HLI) at St. Paul's Hospital
Email: Jim.Russell@hli.ubc.ca
- Critical care, cardiovascular/cardiac condition and COVID-19 risk; cardiac injury due to COVID-19
- Researching the efficacy and safety of re-purposing a class of drugs (called ARBs) commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19