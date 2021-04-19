Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on COVID-19 Media Advisories

Provinces are figuring out how to approach the current record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases and how to rollout the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine more widely.

UBC experts are available to comment on related topics. Interviews will be conducted by phone or virtually in order to practice effective physical distancing.

For the latest updated information on UBC’s response, please visit ubc.ca. Information on the latest confirmed cases in B.C. and globally is available here.

To visit the UBC COVID-19 research website, click here.

Business and economics

David Clough

Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: david.clough@sauder.ubc.ca

How businesses can adapt to COVID-19

How the business landscape could change

Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on housing, mortgage and cities

Harish Krishnan

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: harish.krishnan@sauder.ubc.ca

supply chain management, supply chain coordination

*unavailable Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon

Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 213-479-3498

Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca

Vaccine supply chain and distribution

Mathematics and disease modelling

Daniel Coombs

Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics

Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca

Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control

Sarah (Sally) Otto

Professor, Department of Zoology

Email: otto@zoology.ubc.ca

Mathematical models of pandemic growth, evolution, and the efficacy of public health measures

Medical and public health

Anna Blakney

Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering

Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca

mRNA vaccines and treatments; debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

Michael Brauer

Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Masks/mask effectiveness, ventilation and air filtration to reduce transmission, COVID-19 forecasting

Mariana Brussoni

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: mbrussoni@bcchr.ubc.ca

Going outside and benefits of outdoor play for children during COVID-19

Parental engagement in supporting children’s physical activity and outdoor play

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Effects of COVID-19 on lung health and patient-reported outcomes

COVID-19 clinical follow-up, including long haulers

Dr. Michael Curry

Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Ken Denike

Assistant Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-899-0564

Email: ubcken@gmail.com

vectors of disease transmission in epidemiology, forecasting COVID-19 cases for local areas

Mahyar Etminan

Associate Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Medicine

Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca

Drug safety scientist; COVID-19 and ibuprofen (Advil) drug safety

Vaccine efficacy and safety; vaccine clinical trials

Guy Faulkner

Professor, School of Kinesiology

Email: guy.faulkner@ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on movement behaviours (physical activity; sedentary behaviour) across the lifespan

Dr. Ran Goldman

Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca

Preparing for the flu season during a pandemic

Flu vaccine and parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children

Farinaz Havaei

Assistant Professor, School of Nursing

Email: farinaz.havaeu@ubc.ca

Nursing workplace conditions (including in long-term care), staffing shortages, workplace mental health and safety

*unavailable Friday morning through 2:30 p.m.

Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious disease prevention and vaccination; pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Dr. Judy Illes

Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology

Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca

Balancing the benefits and risks of reaching out to help people in need, such as people who are vulnerable (older people, exhausted and isolated people, and children)

Triage and resource allocation of medical supplies and instruments, such as ventilators

Ethics of vaccine rollout and access

Emily Jenkins

Assistant Professor, School of Nursing

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-315-6810

Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease

Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Mieke Koehoorn

Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health

Email: mieke.koehoorn@ubc.ca

Occupational health, unemployment and health

Workers’ compensation

Dr. Teresa Tsang

Professor, Department of Medicine

Tel: 604-875-5067

Email: t.tsang@ubc.ca

COVID detection and prognostication through imaging and AI

Psychology and mental health

Anne Gadermann

Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Scientist, Centre for Health Evaluation & Outcome Sciences

Email: anne.gadermann@ubc.ca

Impact of the pandemic on parent and child mental health and well-being

Azim Shariff

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: shariff@psych.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-616-9354

Social psychology

Moral decision-making

Individual vs. collective interests

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”

Dr. Lakshmi Yatham

Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry

Director, Institute of Mental Health

Email: l.yatham@ubc.ca

Psychological impacts of COVID-19

Treatment and vaccine development

Horacio Bach

Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-727-9719

Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to design antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the virus into cells

Sarah Hedtrich

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Email: sarah.hedtrich@ubc.ca

Using animal models and human-based models to study COVID-19, and what can be done on this end to be better prepared for future pandemics

*unavailable Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jeffrey Joy

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: jjoy@cfenet.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study the genomic evolution of the novel coronavirus

Recipient of Genome Canada Grant to study new phylogenetic methods in HIV and HCV molecular epidemiology

Molecular epidemiology and evolutionary genetics of infectious diseases

Evolution in medicine and public health

Evolutionary and phylodynamic analyses of coronaviruses, HIV, HCV, and other pathogens

Dr. Richard Lester

Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases (Physician-researcher)

Cell: 778-836-2005

Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca

Researching the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Pediatric infectious disease expert

Co-principal investigator of the Canadian Treatments for COVID-19 (CATCO) trial

Dr. Josef Penninger

Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics

Email: Please contact Bethany Becker to arrange interviews at bethany.becker@ubc.ca

Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure

Member of an international research team performing studies on COVID-19

Dr. James Russell

Physician; Professor, Department of Medicine; Principal Investigator at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation (HLI) at St. Paul’s Hospital

Email: Jim.Russell@hli.ubc.ca