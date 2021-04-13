UBC experts on the 5-year anniversary of B.C.’s overdose public health emergency

B.C. declared its drug overdose crisis a public health emergency five years ago Wednesday. The crisis is ongoing, and UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Danya Fast
Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Language(s): English
- Youth and substance use
Cheyenne Johnson
Executive Director, BC Centre on Substance Use
Adjunct Professor, School of Nursing
Language(s): English
- Drug policy, overdose, addiction treatment, addiction system of care
Dr. Thomas Kerr
Senior Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use
Professor, Department of Medicine
Language(s): English
- Drug policy, overdose, harm reduction
Dr. M-J Milloy
Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Language(s): English
- Drug policy, cannabis as harm reduction
*available Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Dr. Seonaid Nolan
Clinician Researcher, BC Centre on Substance Use
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Language(s): English
- Substance use, addiction treatment
Dr. Lindsey Richardson
Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Language(s): English
- Cheque day, socio-economic factors related to substance use
Dr. Lianping Ti
Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Language(s): English
- Drug checking, illicit drug supply