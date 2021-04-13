Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on the 5-year anniversary of B.C.’s overdose public health emergency Media Advisories

B.C. declared its drug overdose crisis a public health emergency five years ago Wednesday. The crisis is ongoing, and UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Danya Fast

Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Language(s): English

Youth and substance use

Cheyenne Johnson

Executive Director, BC Centre on Substance Use

Adjunct Professor, School of Nursing

Language(s): English

Drug policy, overdose, addiction treatment, addiction system of care

Dr. Thomas Kerr

Senior Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Professor, Department of Medicine

Language(s): English

Drug policy, overdose, harm reduction

Dr. M-J Milloy

Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Language(s): English

Drug policy, cannabis as harm reduction

*available Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dr. Seonaid Nolan

Clinician Researcher, BC Centre on Substance Use

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Language(s): English

Substance use, addiction treatment

Dr. Lindsey Richardson

Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Language(s): English

Cheque day, socio-economic factors related to substance use

Dr. Lianping Ti

Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Language(s): English