UBC In The News
The business case for happiness: Evidence happiness is good for organizations, people, communities
Forbes mentioned a UBC study that suggests life satisfaction and happiness are linked to everything from reduced risk of mortality and depression to reductions in chronic pain and physical limitations.
Forbes
Recycled pulp mill waste adds strength and resilience to cement
Research led by UBCO engineering postdoctoral research fellow Dr. Chinchu Cherian investigated using pulp mill waste products as a sustainable binder material for road construction.
New Atlas
This one grocery trick could be making you gain weight, expert says
UBC research led by Dr. Yann Cornil, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, found that people with obesity were more responsive to food marketing, but that responsiveness dropped when they lost a significant amount of weight.
Eat This, Not That via Yahoo
Disobedient particles, noisy gorillas, sharks and fictional languages
UBCO anthropology professor and Language Sciences member Dr. Christine Schreyer was interviewed about her work developing a prehistoric language for a film.
BBC – Inside Science (23:50 mark)
B.C. delegates call for 'green new deal' as federal Liberals debate future of climate policy
CBC mentioned a report co-authored by a UBC economics researcher that concluded a basic income for all is not the best way to address poverty and other social ills.
CBC
Ecuador goes with conservative banker in presidential vote
Dr. Grace M. Jaramillo, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Ecuador’s presidential election.
AP News via U.S. News & World Report, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post (subscription), CTV, Globe and Mail, The Star
Activism intensifying over B.C.'s logging industry despite government-promised overhaul
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall commented on how the civil disobedience to protect old-growth trees from being logged is similar to ’90s protests.
CBC
How Prince Philip, like Prince Albert, was a pillar of support to his Queen and the monarchy
UBC lecturer and royal observer Dr. Sarika Bose gave comments about how Prince Philip and Prince Albert stepped into unconventional roles as royal consorts.
CBC
Teens need coping skills to deal with anger during pandemic: doctor
Dr. Shimi Kang, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on teens.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Pique, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Yahoo
Why pandemic fatigue makes it harder to follow restrictions right now
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says as we see lockdowns drawn out longer and longer, we can expect to see more non-adherence and more protest rallies.
CBC
Why is there a 3rd wave if adults are getting vaccinated?
CBC spoke to Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, about COVID-19 variants and a third wave.
CBC
'Speak 2 us again': B.C. looking for more feedback on its COVID-19 response
UBC is hosting B.C.’s online survey on the impacts of COVID-19 for all B.C. residents, which will help guide public health officials’ actions, giving them a better understanding of the challenges.
CTV
Some rare common sense on COVID-19
Dr. Jennifer Grant, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about politicians and their advisors blaming Canadians for the spread of COVID-19.
Toronto Sun
What is the P.1 variant that is the likely culprit behind Canucks COVID-19 outbreak?
Vancouver is Awesome asked Dr. Terry Snutch, a UBC professor at the Michael Smith Laboratories, what exactly is the P.1 variant and whether Canucks fans and people across B.C. should be concerned.
Vancouver is Awesome via Burnaby Now, New West Record
Metro Vancouver Sikh group creates culturally relevant vaccine outreach program for seniors
UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal and his group of volunteers are working to ensure Punjabi seniors are getting translated, and culturally focused COVID-19 information in an accessible way.
Daily Hive
Stop blaming people for the behaviour of a virus
Dr. Jennifer Grant, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the blame narrative that assumes people aren’t following the COVID-19 rules or that the rules aren’t good enough.
Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun
Writing from 130 years ago shows we’re still dealing with the same anti-Asian racism
Dr. Mary Chapman, a professor of English and academic director of the Public Humanities Hub at UBC, wrote about the long history of anti-Asian racism.
The Conversation via Yahoo
‘It’s blown me away’: Sheryl Lightfoot becomes first Indigenous woman from Canada appointed to UN expert body
UBC professor Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot was interviewed about her recent appointment to the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Narwhal
Syilx people can earn a degree in the Nsyilxcən language with new UBC program
UBCO professor of Indigenous studies Dr. Jeannette Armstrong was interviewed about Canada’s first bachelor’s degree in Indigenous language fluency, which is being offered at UBCO.
Discourse