UBC In The News

Canadians are having less sex, not more, during the coronavirus pandemic

The Conversation mentioned a national study led by UBC on sexual health and domestic abuse during the pandemic.
The Conversation

Mask manufacturer develops Canada’s first recycling program

A Burnaby company that makes N95 masks teamed up with UBC researchers to figure out how each mask can safely be recycled.
APTN

The future of batteries

Dr. Jian Liu, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, is conducting research to further advance the technology behind zinc-ion batteries.
Castanet

Seafloor trawl fishing may release as much carbon as air travel

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on a study that showed the link between fishing and carbon emissions.
Smithsonian

The process sea slugs use to regrow severed body parts is surprisingly common

Dr. Niels Van Steenkiste, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of science, discussed kleptoplasty in rhabdocoels, a genus of flatworms.
Popular Science

Canadian news outlets close physical offices, codifying remote work

Dr. Alfred Hermida, a professor at UBC’s school of journalism, writing and media, says news organizations are taking a risk by eliminating the newsrooms, but that there is also an opportunity for journalists to do more in the field with less equipment.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), The StarBurnaby NowNew West RecordTimes ColonistInfoTel NewsPrince George MattersMSN

Canadian law 'offers very little' to women followed by strangers: expert

Isabel Grant, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, explained criminal harassment and how the law offers little recourse for women followed on only one occasion by a stranger.
News 1130

Is it safe to go back to group exercise class at the gym?

The New York Times asked Dr. Michael Koehle, a UBC kinesiology professor and director of the Environmental Physiology Laboratory, whether it is safe to attend fitness classes during the pandemic.
New York Times (subscription)

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting mental health

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the effect of COVID-19 on mental health.
Al Jazeera

B.C. businesses brace for transition to a post-pandemic world

Dr. Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says a hybrid approach of online and in-person services will be the key to success for many businesses in a post-pandemic future.
CBC

Helpless and hopeless: How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

The Star mentioned a survey by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on Canadians’ mental health.
The Star

How COVID-19 workplace conditions are impacting nurses mental health

Dr. Farinaz Havaei, a professor of nursing at UBC, was interviewed about her research that found prevalent adverse mental health outcomes among nurses during the pandemic.
Spice Radio

Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals

Erica Mildner, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of sociology, discussed toxic workplace behaviours.
The Conversation

UBC president Santa J. Ono issues statement on anti-Asian racism and the Atlanta shootings

UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono shared a statement on Anti-Asian racism.
Georgia Straight

How these young B.C. women are helping to end period poverty

Vancouver is Awesome featured UBC student Carly Pistawka for organizing a spring drive to collect period products for women living in northern Indigenous communities, where these products are often more expensive due to transportation costs.
Vancouver is Awesome

Students spur SD73 change

Castanet interviewed UBC student Mary Falade for launching a petition aimed at asking the Kamloops-Thompson school district to include more perspectives from people of colour in the school curriculum.
Castanet