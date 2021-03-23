UBC In The News
Canadians are having less sex, not more, during the coronavirus pandemic
The Conversation mentioned a national study led by UBC on sexual health and domestic abuse during the pandemic.
The Conversation
Mask manufacturer develops Canada’s first recycling program
A Burnaby company that makes N95 masks teamed up with UBC researchers to figure out how each mask can safely be recycled.
APTN
The future of batteries
Dr. Jian Liu, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, is conducting research to further advance the technology behind zinc-ion batteries.
Castanet
Seafloor trawl fishing may release as much carbon as air travel
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on a study that showed the link between fishing and carbon emissions.
Smithsonian
The process sea slugs use to regrow severed body parts is surprisingly common
Dr. Niels Van Steenkiste, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of science, discussed kleptoplasty in rhabdocoels, a genus of flatworms.
Popular Science
Canadian news outlets close physical offices, codifying remote work
Dr. Alfred Hermida, a professor at UBC’s school of journalism, writing and media, says news organizations are taking a risk by eliminating the newsrooms, but that there is also an opportunity for journalists to do more in the field with less equipment.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), The Star, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Times Colonist, InfoTel News, Prince George Matters, MSN
Canadian law 'offers very little' to women followed by strangers: expert
Isabel Grant, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, explained criminal harassment and how the law offers little recourse for women followed on only one occasion by a stranger.
News 1130
Is it safe to go back to group exercise class at the gym?
The New York Times asked Dr. Michael Koehle, a UBC kinesiology professor and director of the Environmental Physiology Laboratory, whether it is safe to attend fitness classes during the pandemic.
New York Times (subscription)
How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting mental health
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the effect of COVID-19 on mental health.
Al Jazeera
B.C. businesses brace for transition to a post-pandemic world
Dr. Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says a hybrid approach of online and in-person services will be the key to success for many businesses in a post-pandemic future.
CBC
Helpless and hopeless: How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health
The Star mentioned a survey by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on Canadians’ mental health.
The Star
How COVID-19 workplace conditions are impacting nurses mental health
Dr. Farinaz Havaei, a professor of nursing at UBC, was interviewed about her research that found prevalent adverse mental health outcomes among nurses during the pandemic.
Spice Radio
Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals
Erica Mildner, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of sociology, discussed toxic workplace behaviours.
The Conversation
UBC president Santa J. Ono issues statement on anti-Asian racism and the Atlanta shootings
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono shared a statement on Anti-Asian racism.
Georgia Straight
How these young B.C. women are helping to end period poverty
Vancouver is Awesome featured UBC student Carly Pistawka for organizing a spring drive to collect period products for women living in northern Indigenous communities, where these products are often more expensive due to transportation costs.
Vancouver is Awesome
Students spur SD73 change
Castanet interviewed UBC student Mary Falade for launching a petition aimed at asking the Kamloops-Thompson school district to include more perspectives from people of colour in the school curriculum.
Castanet