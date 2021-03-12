UBC In The News
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon
A study led by Zachary Sherker, a PhD student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, suggests that Pacific great blue herons are removing between three and six per cent of the juvenile salmon every year from the Salish Sea region.
The Star, Yahoo, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan open line
UBC lecturer and royal observer Dr. Sarika Bose shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
CBC On The Coast
Tohoku earthquake 10th anniversary
Dr. Fuyubi Nakamura, a curator for Asia at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology, discussed the 10th anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
CBC BC Today (25:20 mark)
Don’t be tempted to garden early
Dr. Risa Sargent, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed about bees and gardening.
CityNews
Explainer: Everything you need to know about Canada's new laws for GMOs and gene editing
Dr. Loren Rieseberg, a professor in UBC’s department of botany, spoke about gene editing and developing gene-edited crops.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star
There is no one pandemic anniversary
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says the fragmented nature of the pandemic anniversary may disrupt the communal grieving that generally happens around the one-year mark.
The Atlantic
Sorry, travel won't be returning to normal this year...Or next
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon discussed COVID-19 vaccine passports.
Vice
Hockey players returning from leagues overseas want exemption from Canada's quarantine rules
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor in bioethics and health services research, says COVID-19 spreads among people, so if you are in close proximity, whether it is through work, playing hockey or playing and vacationing, it makes no difference.
CBC via MSN
COVID-19 vaccine questions
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs answered questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
CBC BC Today (2:30 mark)
Normalizing a pandemic world
Dr. Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, spoke about the effects of the pandemic on our everyday lives.
Global News Morning BC
'We are watching this very carefully': B.C. says EU investigation into AstraZeneca vaccine not affecting local rollout
CTV interviewed Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, about what the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in some countries in the EU means for Canada.
CTV
COVID-19: Virus variants of concern increasing, but remain under 10 per cent of cases in B.C.
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on the continuing increases in COVID-19 variants.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about the link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
The Fukushima accident: Do we have the wisdom to move forward?
Dr. Allison Macfarlane, director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about how the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima accident gives us a chance to reflect on the response to possible future accidents in the context of the continued use of nuclear power.
Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists