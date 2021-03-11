UBC In The News
One team is redefining how the world measures happiness, for the better
Inverse highlighted the World Happiness Report, which was co-authored by UBC economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell.
Inverse
AI launched in Canada to help tackle workplace harassment
Vice mentioned UBC professor of sociology Dr. Jennifer Berdahl for her extensive research on gender and work.
Vice
In conflict with wildlife, human lives valued up to 6 times lower than crops or livestock
A study led by Dr. Sumeet Gulati, a UBC professor of environmental and resource economics, found that human casualties are the dominant cost of human-wildlife conflict in India.
Times of India, MSN (India)
Kathleen Folbigg: Could science free Australian jailed for killing babies?
Dr. Matthew Orde, a forensic pathologist and a clinical professor at UBC, was quoted in an article about an inquiry into a murder conviction in Australia.
BBC
Are Metro Vancouver gas prices reaching a tipping point?
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says gas prices in the Lower Mainland may soon be reaching a tipping point as electric vehicles race towards price parity.
Tri-City News, New West Record
What’s B.C. going to do to bring fairness for gig workers?
The Tyee mentioned a review of the Employment Standards Act by Dr. Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, that recommended adding “dependent contractor” to the act and expanding its coverage.
The Tyee
Vaccination efforts stepped up but caution urged on lifting COVID-19 measures
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says older people’s immune systems may take longer to produce antibodies, or may not produce them at all.
The Canadian Press via CBC, National Post, Globe and Mail, The Star, Ottawa Sun, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier, Prince George Citizen
'We are making personal history': How the COVID-19 crisis will be remembered
Dr. Peter Graf, a professor of psychology and cognitive scientist at UBC, says while we may have detailed recollections of the pandemic’s mass disruptions, it could be harder for people to summon the specifics of day-to-day life.
The Canadian Press via The Star, BNN Bloomberg, Surrey Now-Leader, Chilliwack Progress, Pique, Yahoo
'We'll be able to speed things up,' reassures Dr. Bonnie Henry at CBC's vaccine town hall
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the overwhelming number of calls COVID-19 call centres are receiving for vaccine appointments.
CBC
B.C. now has 14 cases of the COVID-19 variant P.1 discovered in Brazil
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, was quoted about COVID-19 cases of the Brazilian variant P.1 in B.C.
CTV
Vaccinate as fast as possible to deal with increase in COVID-19 variants: expert
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs says as B.C. sees a growing number of identified cases of COVID-19 variants, the only strategy is to continue physical distancing and vaccinate the population as rapidly as possible.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada can win the hydrogen race
Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor and associate dean of research at UBC’s faculty of applied science, says Canada’s hydrogen strategy is another step towards the decarbonization of our energy system. This strategy offers a unique opportunity to solidify the country’s leadership as an energy giant in the 21st century.
Hill Times (subscription)
Hydrogen key to breaking Alberta's energy logjam
Dr. David Wilkinson, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering, discussed how hydrogen provides a potential solution to Alberta’s natural resource dilemma.
Hill Times (subscription)
Japan earthquake disaster commemorated with eerily beautiful exhibition at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology
The Globe and Mail mentioned the Museum of Anthropology’s latest exhibition, A Future for Memory: Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake, and spoke to the curator Dr. Fuyubi Nakamura.
Globe and Mail
Period poverty increasing isolation and mental health issues, study shows
Ricochet spoke to UBC graduate student Kelly Chessman about a pantry with reusable and disposable period products that she has set up. She talked about how there needs to be more holistic education around menstruation to combat the stigma.
Ricochet