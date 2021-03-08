UBC In The News

Green air travel is still decades away. Here's why

CBC mentioned UBC research on greenhouse gas emissions from business-related air travel and spoke to co-author Dr. Erica Frank, Canada Research Chair and professor at the UBC’s school of population and public health.
CBC

China gives nuclear power a fresh push in the drive to go green

Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on China’s investment in nuclear energy despite the environmental and economic concerns.
Bloomberg via Japan TimesFinancial Post

How eight Pacific Island states are saving the world’s tuna

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about applying the Parties to the Nauru Agreement model to West Africa. He also talked about how to reduce overfishing and prevent illegal fishing.
Foreign Policy

Canada-China ties need reset, experts urge

Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about the relationship between Canada and China and the need to engage with China in a new and more active way.
China Daily Global

Why hospitals are beginning to reuse or recycle masks, IV bags, drills they used to throw out

Dr. Andrea MacNeill, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of surgery, discussed making a shift from single-use to reusable and recyclable medical supplies in hospitals.
CBC via Yahoo

Too many Black and Indigenous people are in prison. Researchers say mandatory minimum sentences are part of the problem

Debra Parkes, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says harsher punishments do not deter crime. She added that we tend to want to see people in prison as solely offenders, but it’s simply not borne out by the evidence.
The Star

Agriculture key to meeting Paris goals, but documents suggest feds avoiding change

Dr. Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about how nitrogen fertilizers contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and hurt soil health.
National Observer (subscription) via Yahoo

Tips for better communication while wearing a facemask

Dr. Lorienne Jenstad, a professor at UBC’s school of audiology and speech sciences, shared tips on how to communicate while wearing a facemask.
Global News Hour at 6Global

Your Morning Experts warn of nursing shortage in Canada

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s nursing school, discussed the increasing demand for nursing and health care programs across the Lower Mainland and how it is still not enough to alleviate the shortage of nurses.
CTV Your Morning

Social media and the pandemic: What we’re learning from the Twitterverse

Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed, a professor in the school of information and the department of linguistics at UBC, discussed his research on the role of social networks in our current lives amid a pandemic, and how much false information is shared online.
Globe and Mail

Small island off B.C. coast returned to local First Nation

CBC interviewed forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin about facilitating an agreement to transfer title for SISȻENEM island to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council as an act of reconciliation.
CBC via Yahoo

International Women's Day: 9 B.C. leaders who 'choose to challenge'

Postmedia featured UBC student Monika Jandu in an article highlighting women in B.C. and this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #ChooseToChallenge.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Western University students organize national stem cell drive in honour of Chatham's Jocelyn McGlynn

Postmedia spoke to Dr. Warren Fingrut, a hematologist at UBC and founder of the Stem Cell Club, about a virtual stem cell drive in honour of Jocelyn McGlynn, an aspiring doctor who passed away after a battle with acute myelomonocytic leukemia.
Postmedia via Beacon HeraldChatham Daily News

A 3D printing hobbyist created this sweet model of downtown Vancouver

Vancouver is Awesome interviewed Daniel Ryan, a UBC student and a 3D printing hobbyist who created a 3D printed version of downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver is Awesome