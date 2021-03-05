UBC In The News
China gives nuclear power a fresh push in drive to go green
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on China’s investment in nuclear energy despite the environmental and economic concerns.
Bloomberg
Is this the end of single-family zoning in the Bay Area?
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, says simply allowing more density in neighbourhoods will not bring down housing prices. It will take innovation and involvement and oversight from local governments.
East Bay Times, Mercury News
Arctic might seem remote to many, impacts on it have implications for all, dialogue hears
UBC journalism professor Dr. Candis Callison spoke about the need to incorporate Indigenous input and concerns more centrally in climate discussions.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why B.C. isn't doing anything to cool the red-hot real estate market
Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, gave comments about B.C.’s housing market and pressure on politicians to act.
Daily Hive
Is scamming hard-wired? That's one explanation for the explosion of pandemic ripoffs
Dr. Robert D. Hare, an emeritus professor of psychology at UBC, was quoted about how some fraudsters are psychopaths.
Los Angeles Times via Yahoo, MSN
B.C. top doctor apologizes for seniors’ COVID-19 vaccine delay
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, was interviewed about what delaying the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine may mean for seniors living in long-term care homes.
Globe and Mail
The growth rate of the B.C. variant strain is as high as 10 per cent
UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann commented on B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan.
Sing Tao
University survey shows how COVID-19 pandemic is hampering career progress for women and racialized faculty
Dr. Jennifer Davis, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, discussed her research that found COVID-19 has had a disproportionately negative effect on health, social well-being and research activity of women and racialized faculty.
The Conversation via National Post
'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan on writing about Asian characters as lead roles
CBC’s Early Edition interviewed UBC Connects Masterclass speaker Kevin Kwan about the wealth of stories Asians in North America have to share with the world they live in.
CBC Early Edition
UBC Okanagan offering drug testing services
A partnership between UBCO and Interior Health is expanding its drug-checking services to help communities across the region. UBCO health specialist Lauren Airth was interviewed.
Global, Castanet, Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital News, Penticton Western News, Vernon Morning Star, Golden Star, Eagle Valley News, Summerland Review, Salmon Arm Observer, Revelstoke Times Review
UBC: Culturally significant island in Salish Seas return to W̱SÁNEĆ First Nations
UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin was interviewed about facilitating an agreement to transfer title for SISȻENEM from a charitable land trust to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council as an act of reconciliation.
CFNR, Spice Radio, Yahoo
UBC ranked #3 most filmed location in Canada
A new study found that UBC is the third most-filmed location in Canada.
Vancouver is Awesome